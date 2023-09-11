The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

YOUR SAY: Australia could learn from New Zealand on Indigenous treaty

By Letters to the Editor
September 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a new Australian and proud New Zealander by birth I feel that the New Zealand model of treaty would be best for Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.