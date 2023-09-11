As a new Australian and proud New Zealander by birth I feel that the New Zealand model of treaty would be best for Australia.
The British signed a treaty with Mori in Mori and English. The treaty of Waitangi is the backbone of New Zealand government. There is no constitutional law in New Zealand.
Co-governance is slowly evolving. Mori names for cities and regions on the weather. Iwi -tribe kawanatanga -governorship Aroha -love mana-personal standing. These Mori words are in daily use and well understood.
The British signed a treaty with Mori. Why not create a similar treaty for Australia?
There is a real ability to provide progress with a treaty. That is what I want for my future mokopuna - grand children.
Ka kite anau
Dr Fraser Brown, Trevallyn
I'm from a town in Tasmania called Launceston. Launceston is in the North of our beautiful state.
We are currently suffering from a health crisis in our local public hospital. It has some terrific staff who do all they can to assist their patients.
Have you heard of the LGH? They are under resourced and patients are suffering because our state politicians are not listening. This is happening now, not in the future.
We also have some wonderful paramedics who spend much of their time ramped at the LGH. I'm sure they would rather respond more quickly to the patients they need and want to help, but our system is broken.
I hear you are building a stadium in Hobart? Will Tasmanians be able to use this as an overflow for our health care considering you have decided to put a roof on it? If not, why are you spending so much money on it?
Could you please consider putting the money into some of the people you say you represent, the vulnerable people in Tasmania and the health professional who need to be resourced appropriately.
Michael Radin, Prospect
Good lord, is this the best our road safety "experts" can come up with?
Sure, learning First Aid is a very good thing, that is unarguable, but to pair it with offering fewer hours to gain a P Plate is utterly ridiculous, indeed dangerous.
The reason we have unacceptable levels of crashes, particularly in the P Plate cohort, is directly related to the lack of adequate training (effectively none at present) and a lack of experience. To further reduce this is more likely to create a crash.
The whole idea of road safety is to prevent the crash in the first place.
All this idea illustrates, yet again, is our supposed road safety experts have neither the knowledge nor imagination in how to tackle the underlying problem, which of course is a lack of driver competency.
If a driver is competent a crash does not occur, simple. Or do the experts believe crashes are inevitable? Clearly they do.
As an airline captain my colleagues and I and especially our training department do not believe crashes to be inevitable, rather, we all contribute as much as we can to prevent crashing. And we do a pretty darned good job of it too.
So, maybe our road safety experts ought stop tinkering at the edges and start listening to those who know a thing or two about transport safety. The foundation of safety is competency and the foundation of competency is training.
Dale Newman, Relbia
Comments made by reader Ken Terry (Examiner 9 Sept. "Why Can't We Get Answers About the Stadium") is clear and logical about the secrecy once again, from the state government, about not being honest with the Tasmanian people, concerning Macquarie Point and the stadium.
There are numerous, costly and long term things to be undertaken on the site before any consideration of works. There's been little to no consultancy with key stakeholders of the site.
A design plan for a stadium hasn't even been released or completed and seeing most of the site is re-claimed land, it's highly likely not being able to withstand the weight of a vast concrete monolith.
Another complete state government non-transparent stuff-up!
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Whilst Mr Newport undoubtedly supports the Yes vote, maybe he and others need to listen to the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation Chairperson Selena Maguire-Colgrave and Tasmanian Land Council as they have differing views than the yes campaign.
They also state that the Premier of Tasmania has not been in contact with them, yet he supports the Yes campaign, so much for listening to your constituents. Helen from Gwalwa Daraniki Association N.T. Chair said they want treaty not the voice.
Chris Hinds, George Town
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.