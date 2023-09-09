Launceston's netball HQ at Hoblers Bridge was a hive of activity when the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association staged its grand finals.
Players across four different age groups contested season deciders over multiple divisions.
17U Division 1 Gee Tees Jellybeans NA v Deloraine Devils Black; Division 2 Clovers MIB NA v Clovers LSP; Division 3 Tamar Jets Purple 35 d Gee Tees Dynamite 31
15U Division 1 Amazonz ZZIM NA v Gee Tees Firebirds; Division 2 Generation UC 28 d Gee Tees Diamonds 24; Division 3 Clovers White 29, d Gee Tees Panthers 13; Division 4 Generation AS 23 lt Esk Gold 24; Division 5 Generation KF NA v Tamar Jets Black
13U Division 1 Clovers DCRC 40 d Generation CA 17; Division 2 Amazonz C 21 lt Clovers RP 27; Division 3 Gee Tees Rangers 24 lt Generation NPE 26; Division 4 Esk 13 Red 5 lt Clovers TP 15
11U Division 1 Clovers KBBR 27 d Gee Tees Lightning 11; Division 2 Gee Tees Strikers 25 d Deloraine Devils Orange 12; Division 3 Clovers AH 6 lt Esk Stars Red 23
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.