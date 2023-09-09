An estimated 4000 people passed through UTAS Stadium on Saturday as the state's ancestral home of football hosted three NTFA grand finals.
Old Scotch completed a double over school rivals St Pats in the division one seniors and reserves after Deloraine had knocked off their country rivals Meander Valley in the women's decider.
The Examiner's photographers Rod Thompson and Phillip Biggs were both on hand to capture all the action and emotions.
