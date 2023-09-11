A series of scholarships are helping seven Tasmanians on the pathway to careers in coaching.
A partnership between the Tasmanian Institute of Sport and Womensport and Recreation Tasmania will see coaches from a variety of sports take part in an intensive development program.
Valued at $5000 each, the Women in Sport scholarships have been awarded to Chelsea Wing (Launceston, soccer), Deb Reynolds, (Launceston, football) and Rachael Hosie (Hobart athletics) and TIS Coaching Centre scholarships to Jo McFarlane (Launceston, equestrian), Phil McCulloch (Ulverstone, football), Anna Smee (Hobart, athletics) and Libby Monks (Hobart, hockey).
"It's a big opportunity as a coach to see what my next step is," Wing said.
"This will help me build a program to develop as a coach and see what those above me do and how I can get to that level.
"I'm going to go as far as I can and it could become a career so I know how much this scholarship can do for me."
The scholarships will provide coaching knowledge, networking and mentoring, an individual coach development plan, access to training camps, coaching opportunities and key relationships.
The Women in Sport scholarships are targeted toward those who might not otherwise have access to high-quality coach development with the goal to see more women coaching sport in Tasmania.
Nineteen-year-old Wing is the technical director at Riverside Olympic and a Football Tasmania development officer who passed her B-licence coaching course in August and hopes to progress to an A-licence.
"I think it's beneficial to be able to do things I never would have without the scholarship," she added.
"It provides lots of support with TIS staff and opportunities to go interstate plus a chance to get involved in other football programs and high-performance camps run by other sports."
Hosie and Smee met up with TIS high performance manager Ilene Carr, Leez Robertson from WSRT and Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street at the Domain Athletics Centre to announce the initiative.
