The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Launceston United and Riverside lose high-scoring NPL clashes

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 9 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NPL TASMANIA

A remarkable day of NPL Tasmania action saw Launceston United and Riverside both lead but lose in games featuring 19 goals while Launceston City recorded the best result with a 1-1 draw at South Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.