A remarkable day of NPL Tasmania action saw Launceston United and Riverside both lead but lose in games featuring 19 goals while Launceston City recorded the best result with a 1-1 draw at South Hobart.
A mistake by keeper Lachie Clark allowed Nick Morton to give the hosts an early lead and take his season's tally to 21 goals in as many games but City recovered to produce one of the best performances of the season.
With Joel Stone pulling the strings in the middle, they equalised on 22 minutes as Mason Smith neatly finished off the midfielder's quickly-taken free-kick.
Not even City old boy Jaden Fidra - whose dribl profile pic still shows him in black and white stripes - could force another breakthrough as City held on for their third draw of the season.
United completed a winless campaign with a crazy 8-4 loss at Kingborough despite leading 2-0 after six minutes.
Joel Digney and Aidan Rigby's lead was soon wiped out as the Lions took a 4-2 lead into the break before a couple of stunning goals at the start of the second half from Jaiden Mercure and David Owusu had it all square.
However, the Lions had the last roar with four more goals, Ahmad Othman finishing with a hat-trick and former City striker Noah Mies a couple as Keenan Douce, Alfred Hess and Declan Taylor completed the rout.
Riverside twice led Clarence but the Zebras eventually galloped home 5-2.
Henry Cook invited Nick Pechenyi to his first Olympic goal and scored the second himself but Sam Tooze, Curtis Miley and Xuan Cappellino had Clarence ahead before sub Cade Smith's late double saw the hosts home.
Goals from Luke Bennett and Nick Lanau-Atkinson saw champions Devonport complete a remarkable campaign with their 18th win, 2-0 at Glenorchy who lost second spot in the process.
Launceston United came from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Kingborough.
Joe Ojwiya, Tristen Galt and a Ben Findlay own goal had the hosts in control before Evan Gregson, Joel Kisabo and Abdel Abdelrasoul struck in the last half hour.
Riverside went one better with a 4-3 win at Clarence. Jaymee Filep (two), Satsuki Ito and Will Coert scored for Olympic as Haidar Alnasser (two) and Finley Palmer netted for the hosts.
Launceston City narrowly missed out in another high-scoring game, going down 3-2 at South Hobart.
Goals from Danny Arnaiz and Umberto Tucceri were equalled by City's Toby Anderson and Diesel Murfet before Arnaiz bagged a stoppage-time winner.
Devonport out-scored everyone in the league with a 7-2 win at Glenorchy.
Launceston United finished their Women's Super League campaign by showing how good they can be with a 5-1 win at Kingborough.
Lucy Smith was involved in United's first four goals, scoring two and setting up a couple for Dani Gunton with Angel Ikeda heading in the fifth from Maddie Lohse's corner. Cara Lashmar replied for Kingborough.
South Hobart completed an unbeaten double-winning campaign with a 1-0 win over Devonport courtesy of a last-minute winner from their perennial saviour Pishon Choi while bottom-placed Taroona finished on a high with the same scoreline against Clarence, Jessie Williams with the goal.
Burnie completed a double over Riverside, winning 6-0 in both men's and women's Northern Championship competitions.
There was more North-West success for Launceston City's women who returned home from Somerset with a 2-0 win.
City's men lost 1-0 to a James Nettleton goal.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.