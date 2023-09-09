There will be a new premier in the Tasmanian State League, with Launceston's streak ending at three flags after their 11.13 (79) to 2.5 (17) defeat by Clarence.
The Kangaroos held the Blues scoreless until the 16-minute mark of the second quarter while kicking five goals of their own as the reigning premiers only found the big sticks in that term.
"We were overawed by the occasion early and by that time, Clarence had hit the scoreboard significantly," Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said.
"To the boys' credit, like the season, they just kept hanging in but we had to move magnets too often and we couldn't get any continuity within the game - to Clarence's credit, they were a bit too organised."
The Blues' leaders Jake Hinds and Dylan Riley kicked their goals for the match while former Devils representative Bryce Alomes booted four and Jack and Ollie Preshaw two apiece for the victors.
Ollie was named best afield for the home side in the win as they stormed home with four majors in the last quarter to seal their spot in a third consecutive preliminary final.
Thorp praised the performances of Clarence defenders Baker Smith and Keegan Wylie, while identifying stoppages as one of the major differences in the contest.
"We got annihilated particularly early in the game around the ball and then Baker and Keegan just took mark after mark when we entered inside 50," Thorp said.
"We just couldn't get the ball going our way from the source, their midfield group was a bit too strong and those two key backs in particular, we don't have a particularly strong forward line, so they marked a lot of aerial balls.
"They had some good offensive chains go from their intercept marking."
In a season curtailed by injury concerns, the Blues had yet another in their final game of the year with Ryan Tyrrell suffering what Thorp predicted to be a broken leg.
The Blues' vice-captain tackled Oscar Paprotny before their combined bodyweight - as well as some of Sam Foley's - landed on Tyrrell's right leg.
"It was a collision, nothing sinister or untoward, just a contact injury," Thorp said.
"He'll get X-rayed tomorrow and we're hoping for the best but we had our senior physio there today and it doesn't look particularly good."
Despite the result, Thorp was able to see the positives in the Blues' season after losing 12 of last year's premiership-winning side.
"I'm super proud of the season the boys have been able to put together given the circumstances around health and injury of key players," he said.
"We'll take a lot as a club out of the year and it's opened a lot of the boys' eyes to what's needed to be a strong senior player at this level.
"It was a disappointing day but a day of learning and 16 boys played in their first final and they get to walk away going 'ok, that's what the standard is like'."
