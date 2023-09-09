"Relief."
That was the cry from Old Scotch's captain, coach and David O'Keefe Medallist when describing the feeling of becoming NTFA division one premiers.
The Thistles defeated rivals St Pats 11.11 (77) to 7.9 (51) on a glorious afternoon at UTAS Stadium, crowning a golden day for the club as they bring both reserve and senior flags back to the NTCA Ground.
In a match which ebbed and flowed, there was a constant throughout in Fletcher Seymour who would have likely claimed more than 40 possessions for the day in a standout performance.
Having returned to his boyhood club this year following a best and fairest season for Tasmanian State League side Launceston, the big-bodied midfielder was full of praise for his first home.
"I first played for the club as a 16-year-old in 2013 and fell in love with the place ever since," he said.
"I've always had a really close connection to the footy club, I was lucky enough to play in three flags in '14, '15 and '16, so I was always going to return and I knew it was a great club and it's even better to be honest than when it was when I first left."
Together with former VFL player John McKenzie the pair appeared to bring their own football to the contest as they linked up time and again, a luxury that was not lost on skipper Jonty Swallow who outlined just how important they were to the team.
"We follow them, because they're our spiritual leaders out on the ground essentially and they've got so much experience," he said.
St Pats playing-coach Jake Laskey was equally complimentary of the star duo.
"When you've got players like John McKenzie and Fletch, it's one of those things that if you took them out of that side, I think it would be a very different story," he said.
"In saying that as well, they play for Scotch, so Scotch are the winning side. But it's just a credit to John and Fletch for getting them up and across the line, because they played such an impactful game."
St Pats midfielder Jake Carins had clearly taken his strong form into the big dance as he produced a masterful play for the first goal of the match.
Turning his opponent inside-out, Carins took two bounces at speed on the outer wing before his kick inside 50 was collected and then fired home by Kyle Harper from point-blank range.
The Thistles responded strongly though. Two clean centre-clearances resulted in set-shot goals for Jonty Swallow and Charlie Eastoe.
The Saints steadied from there and Harper looked a certainty for his second major until James De Boer produced an excellent run-down tackle in the goal-square.
Saints got their goal in the end, with Jake King kicking truly from just inside the 50m arc.
The Thistles responded well again, as Connor Bryant repeated King's goal in almost identical fashion.
After 25 minutes played St Pats thought they had their third goal via Carins who finished on the goal-line, but the goal umpire judged the ball to have gone over the line before the Saint had kicked it, meaning a rushed behind was called.
Seymour, who was dominant in the first term except when shooting at goal, managed to add a major to an already impressive statsheet as he bombed one home from the 50m paint on a 45-degree angle.
The goal was made more impressive by the fact he brushed aside two would-be tacklers before setting himself.
King added his second of the contest with a clean kick from the pocket as the Saints closed back to four points.
Next was a moment of inspiration from playing-coach Laskey.
Picking up the loose ball, the best on ground player in last year's grand final looked to turn onto his right foot, before shimmying towards the boundary where he converted on his non-preferred left foot from 40m out.
With the Saints applying the pressure, the Thistles got a much-needed reprieve as Matthew Duggan got on the end of a good counter-attack. The forward's set-shot kick was never in doubt.
Swallow popped up again in his forward role, with the usually-midfielder making the Saints pay full price for giving away a holding free-kick 30m from goal.
"We just wanted to have our better cattle on the ground essentially, so I played a half-forward role for bits and pieces which I haven't done much all year, but I think it worked because I kicked two goals and I don't normally do that."
First-half scoring would continue late in the second quarter with King kicking his third - and best - goal for the match as he tumbled a snap through the big sticks.
He nearly had a fourth just a minute later but skewed his set-shot to the near side, leaving the Saints three points down at the main break.
With the Saints taking it up to the Thistles, Old Scotch coach Brayley Coombes outlined what his half-time speech contained.
"We'd just simply been too nice in that first half. We had moments and patches of really good play, but we were just not in their face," he said.
"We weren't treating every contest like it was our last so the message was just to make sure every contest counts, after that the pressure went through the roof."
The game was something of a stalemate to begin the third term, but that was broken after seven minutes when Duggan got on the end of an Ed Keach forward-50 entry before slotting it from 35m on the run.
Eastoe, who had been rather quiet after the first quarter, then brought himself back into the contest with his third major which was a neat set-shot from 25m out.
Aiden Jackman then scored a massive goal and boy did it mean a lot.
After receiving a handball from Swallow, who did plenty to ensure the goal, Jackman banged it home from inside the goal-square and celebrated by repeatedly smacking his black armband in memory of club legend Geoff 'Soss' Price and Tasmania Devil Samara Whitney.
"He's had a pretty tough week, so for him to be able to switch on and play the game he's played with a week he's had, it's just a testament to his character and it shows just what a great human he is," Coombes said.
Holding a 26-point lead at the last change, the Thistles got off to the faster start in the final term but were careless with their chances going forwards.
However, St Pats continued to turn the ball over and eventually it was Duggan who made them pay as his quick snap from directly in front resulted in his third goal of the day.
Nearly 10 minutes in the Saints hit the scoreboard as Nathan Barry was spotted with nearly the whole 50 to himself. The diminutive speedster slotted it home from 25m.
With the quarter entering time-on Jackson Young put the final nail in the Saints' coffin as he pounced on the ground ball before putting it through.
King managed a fourth goal to cap off what had been a quality outing for the mid-sized forward.
Fittingly, it was Swallow who finished with the ball as the siren went, with the skipper launching it into the air in celebration.
"Our senior squad, it's like a big family. We're a very driven side and we're all willing to play our role," he said.
Seymour reflected on how he felt when the siren blew.
"Just relief, overwhelming relief. I put a lot of pressure on myself for this, when coming back to the footy club, I really wanted to make sure we won. That was important," he said.
"Obviously losing Geoff Price, Soss, a few weeks ago, it was a very emotional month at our footy club and we knew what we were playing for today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.