South Launceston claim GNL 'double double' with grand final wins

South Launceston have completed a back-to-back Greater Northern League double on a historic day for the club.
Playing Queechy Penguins in both matches, the Suns' women set the tone with a 5-1 win before the men were severely tested in a 4-2 victory. Al McBain, who coached both sides to their "double double" described the day as "huge".
"It was an awesome game by the women to bounce back from their previous game against Queechy [a 6-0 loss]," he said. We needed to come out hard ... and we played an exceptional game.
"The men's game was a lot tighter, that's probably the closest we've been pushed all year by any of the teams.
"It was a slog, a warm day and both games were exceptional."
Winning their third premiership in a row, the Suns scored in the first minute before backing it up with two more in the opening 10 to hold a 3-0 lead at quarter-time.
Ash Demarco's run through the middle sparked the opening-minute goal, setting up leading goal-scorer Hayley Johns who found the back of the net.
They backed it up by converting a penalty corner as Alice Hendry and Lauren Buchanan combined before Johns scored her second.
However, Queechy were the dominant side in the second quarter, creating four penalty corner opportunities as well as several shots.
They converted their third as Millie Smith's shot caught the deflection of a runner's stick and went over the top of South goalie Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley - who played an impressive game.
With the Suns going into the second half 3-1 leaders, both sides traded penalty corners in the third quarter to no avail before the drought looked to be broken by Nic Symonds.
Her goal was disallowed however but Annabel Butterick and player of the match Hendry put the finishing touches on the season with late goals.
South Launceston capped off an undefeated season by holding off a determined Queechy outfit.
The Suns scored half way though the first quarter after a long pass by captain Brad Buchanan found Kurt Budgeon, who ran almost half the field before getting it over Queechy keeper Nick Green.
The Penguins had a strong chance late in the quarter but South Launceston would score next as Stuart Withington's bullet pass found McBain just above the penalty-stroke spot before a skilful deflection.
Queechy bounced back quickly through Justin Ockerby, who created space out the back and snuck one into the back of the net to go into half-time with a 2-1 scoreline.
Both sides had several attacking forays throughout the third, with Green, who was subsequently named player of the match, denying all of South's.
Ockerby then equalised, getting on the end of Tom Moir's pass to go into the last term all square.
McBain challenged his group at three-quarter-time and he provided the response, scoring after just a minute while Jai Walker-Kidd finished the contest by finding the top left of the net from a penalty corner.
