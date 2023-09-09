The Tasmanian State League grand final will be held at North Hobart Oval following Kingborough's 10.11 (71) to 5.5 (35) win over North Launceston.
It will be just the fifth time in the competition's 15-year history that the decider will be in the south of the state and the first since 2019.
The term 'premiership quarter' rang truly in the third as Kingborough blasted eight unanswered goals to set up the victory after just six majors between the teams in the first half.
Both sides struggled to find the big sticks early in windy conditions, with neither side kicking a major until the 17th minute.
North Launceston broke the deadlock through Sam Simpson, intercepting a Blake McCulloch kick by punching it to his own advantage and running into an open goal.
However, it would be the Tigers that finished the quarter on top, with Jack Tomkinson finding James Zeitzen for their first major and Tyler Carter kicking truly minutes later to give the home side a 2.3 (15) to 1.2 (8) lead.
Back-to-back goals to Brad Cox-Goodyer 13 minutes apart marked the only majors for the second term as the visitors held the Tigers to just two behinds - taking a 3.3 (21) to 2.5 (17) lead into half-time.
Kingborough coach Trent Baumeler's half-time address must have worked as the Tigers broke the game open after the main break.
A roving Eddie Cole started the run as back-to-back Carter goals and Zeitzen's second extended the lead before the pair combined with Jake Williams to put themselves well on top.
Zeitzen smacked another for their sixth goal in 16 minutes before Max Collidge slotted a set-shot from 45 metres out and Williams produced a spectacular snap to be leading by 47 points going into the final term.
North Launceston scored their first points for the second half right on the 10-minute mark of the last quarter as Theo Ives slotted one from 45 metres out.
Harvey Griffiths produced a rare highlight for his side minutes later, dribbling one home from a freakish angle on the boundary line before the final siren sealed their fate.
The Bombers will play Clarence at UTAS Stadium next Sunday, with the NTFA premier division grand finals to be held there the day before.
