Update, 4.50pm
The driver of a car involved in a single vehicle crash near Lebrina in the state's North-East has been flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred on Golconda Road between Pipers Brook Road and Wyena around 12.30pm on Saturday.
Emergency services remained at the scene, and hasve advised that the road will likely remain closed until about 6pm.
The circumstances of the crash remain unknown.
It is understood the driver - a man in his 20s - arrived at the Royal Hobart about 4.30pm the same day in a serious condition.
A Tasmania police spokesperson said the driver's injuries were "in line with an incident like this" and urged drivers to be mindful while driving.
Update, 1.13pm
Police advise that Golconda Road, Wyena will be closed to all traffic due to a one-vehicle crash about
Police said is anticipated that the road will be closed for at least 3 hours. Motorists are requested to avoid the area during this time.
Police said the circumstances, seriousness and condition of the driver of the crash is not known at this time.
Earlier, 12.30pm
about Police are yet to provide an update on the condition of a driver following a single vehicle crash near Lebrina.
Emergency services are currently attending the scene on Golconda Road between Pipers Brook Road and Wyena.
Police said they anticipate significant delays and motorists are requested to find and alternative route.
One lane is currently open to traffic, but a complete road closure is expected.
