The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Lebrina crash: Man flown to hospital after incident in state's North-East

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 9 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are currently attending the scene on Golconda Road between Pipers Brook Road and Wyena. Picture by Paul Scambler
Emergency services are currently attending the scene on Golconda Road between Pipers Brook Road and Wyena. Picture by Paul Scambler

Update, 4.50pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.