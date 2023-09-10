"SPEED limits to be lowered across the city ... something, the council says, will save lives and improve traffic flow" (The Examiner, September 1).
Introducing proper bike infrastructure, like in the Netherlands, would do the same, with the added benefit of creating a less polluted environment and a fitter population as people would feel safer riding their bikes.
The Dutch created their infrastructure for the same reasons, they too wanted to save lives.
Congestion and pollution are reduced as only cars that need to be there enter the city.
And no, "but Holland is flat" is not a valid argument against this concept because of E-bikes.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
Are we, the people of Tasmania, going to finally see a politician actually being tried and punished for not telling the truth and/or being non transparent with the electorate?
For far too long politicians have gotten away with non-transparency and being non open and honest. The current proposal to have Minister Guy Barnett face the Privileges and Conduct Committee for disobeying a Parliamentary order is long overdue.
These people are not above the law, as some perceive themselves to be. Most of the time Ministers have been quite OK to have their smiley faces in photos published in the media (as if achieving something) but have been very reluctant (or never) in providing substance, proof and accountability for their actions and tax payer paid duty.
Such enquiry and disciplinary action is long overdue and should be more enforced.
Human nature drives us to compete. No slaves, we can work together.
We are now triggering 'tipping points" where natural cycles can't recover.
We can. Modify capitalism. Stop materialism. Abandon ideas of constant economic growth. Adopt village ideas to science, sustenance and health. It's all been written before.
Small is beautiful!
I WONDER if Mr Marshall (The Examiner, September 4) recognises the irony in stating that "the claim that the Voice referendum is divisive is baseless", only to then turn around and castigate those who might vote no?
By its very nature, does not the referendum (and the Voice itself) set up two groups of Australians in opposition to each other?
I also ponder why the many indigenous advocacy bodies like the NIAA, which aims to "ensure ATSI peoples are heard, recognised and empowered" are not 'closing the gap'?
Why is the government, including the various Indigenous Affairs Ministers, not listening to those voices?
Why would they listen to a Voice? Why is the guilt of their failure being transferred to the voting populace through a referendum?
Who would support constitutional recognition of the first peoples to come to Australia, and a full inquiry and overhaul of the existing voices? I know I would.
Uriel Walters, Trevallyn
IN Tasmania, it is estimated there are almost 10,300 people living with dementia.
Dementia Action Week takes place from September 18-24. The theme this year is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future'.
Raising awareness and increasing understanding of dementia in our communities, and how that in turn can have an extraordinary impact on the day-to-day lives of people living with dementia, their families and carers - is what being a dementia friendly activist is all about.
A more inclusive, respectful, compassionate and understanding community that values senior Australians is a better community. A community we can all be proud of.
There is no greater gift in this world than to feel welcome and understood, to feel confident to keep doing the things you want to do for as long as you want.
I thank Dementia Australia and the team for the work they do everyday to make Tasmania and Australia a dementia friendly country.
