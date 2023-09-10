The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Could Launceston emulate the Netherlands' bike culture?

By Letters to the Editor
September 10 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cyclist crosses St John Street in Launceston. File picture
A cyclist crosses St John Street in Launceston. File picture

BRING ON BIKE INFRASTRUCTURE

"SPEED limits to be lowered across the city ... something, the council says, will save lives and improve traffic flow" (The Examiner, September 1).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.