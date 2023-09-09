Ski days have been "far and few between" at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort this year due to a warmer than average winter, according to resort managing director Ben Mock.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania's maximum winter temperatures were highest on record for parts of the east, and much warmer than average across the west.
"The season was particularly short and unpredictable with our snow base being depleted early on," Mr Mock said.
He said said the best snowfall was in late June and early July.
"We could get 30 centimetres overnight but since then, we've had very little natural snowfall," he said.
Despite the addition of four new TechnoAlpin snowmakers, it hasn't been enough to keep snow on the ground in all parts of the slopes.
Mr Mock said it's been hard to provide staff with the shifts they need when there wasn't enough snow to open multiple, or any lifts.
"Understandably, many staff members have commitments that require a regular salary and due to the unpredictable weather this season, it has been challenging to provide that consistency," he said.
"Despite this, our staff have been fantastic and really worked together to pull off some great ski days for customers."
The warm weather wasn't a cause of concern for staff, as Mr Mock said he saw it as a "rare event."
"We've added snow machines this year as an insurance policy to help keep the beginner and intermediate slopes running in case of adverse weather," Mr Mock said.
"Should conditions allow, we'd definitely try to open earlier [next season].
"We always plan to open for the June long weekend but didn't have enough cover this year to open until the following weekend."
He said despite the short season, it had been "fantastic" to see so many people experiencing snow for the first time and learning to ski and snowboard at the resort.
"Our new Ben Lomond BASE operations at the bottom of the mountain has had a great first season, providing rentals, snow chains and national parks passes to customers," he said.
"Our café and ticket office will be staying open across the year for anyone visiting the mountain or passing by looking for a fresh coffee, hot pie, information about Ben Lomond or even a cold beer in the sun once our liquor licence comes through."
