Launceston Church Grammar School recently hosted an 'In The Air' Aviation Conference with the Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society.
Attendees heard from aviation speakers and researchers who spoke about the history of aviation and personal experiences.
During a vocational session with students, director of critical care and retrieval with Ambulance Tasmania Charles Wendell-Smith presented a mentor talk about his experience as an intensive care flight paramedic.
Following the mentor's presentation, students had the opportunity to discuss careers with the mentors.
