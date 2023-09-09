The Northern Midlands community was in full swing at the inaugural launch of the Northern Midlands Community Expo on Sunday.
From sports clubs, rotary, health services and more, the expo aimed to connect and strengthen relationships between the community and local clubs and organisations.
Northern Midlands council events and tourism officer Fiona Dewar said they'd already seen around 100 people come through after 45 minutes of opening.
"We're pretty excited especially because it's our first event, and we have no idea how it's going to go," Ms Dewar said.
"We want to show the community all the services, clubs and games they can get involved in, in their own neighbourhood."
She said 51 different organisations and businesses signed on.
"We've got sports clubs, Rotary, children's play groups, a museum, and then there's some groups that provide services to help people with their NDIS programs or mental health," she said.
The idea for the expo started five years ago, when the former Governor of Tasmania Kate Warner visited the Northern Midlands community.
"We grabbed a handful of local groups in this room to set up a table and showcase to her the community," Ms Dewar said.
"I thought to myself, imagine if we did this bigger and the public could come?"
The expo was originally planned to launch in 2020, but had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If the council loves it, the public love it, and the exhibitors so far seem to have loved it, then I hope we can do it again next year," Ms Dewar said.
Paraquad Tasmania programs officer Sarah Rowbottom was in attendance, and said they wanted to raise awareness of their services with the community.
"We have quite a few wonderful programs like our physical disability sports program, where we run regular wheelchair rugby, AFL and basketball," Ms Rowbottom said.
"It's just about getting the word out there and letting people know that we exist."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.