Cancer Council commemorates SunSmart's 25th Tassie anniversary

The Cancer Council's national school sun protection program is celebrating 25 years of encouraging Australians to stay vigilant against the most preventable form of cancer.
The organisation's National SunSmart Schools program launched in 1998 and is this year commemorating a quarter of a century of Tasmanian children staying safe from harmful UV exposure.
The Cancer Council estimates SunSmart reaches more than 65,000 children and their families across Tasmania every year.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said over-exposure to ultraviolet radiation in childhood and adolescence is a major risk factor for developing skin cancer later in life, which is why introducing SunSmart behaviours at an early age is so integral.
"Schools play a significant role toward reducing the lifetime risk of skin cancer by implementing SunSmart strategies that protect their students, staff and the broader school community," Ms Egan said.
The SunSmart Program assists schools to embed sun protective strategies into all school activities whenever the UV is three and above.
In Tasmania ultraviolet radiation hits three from the beginning of September through to the end of April.
The Cancer Council estimates 95 per cent of primary schools, 59 per cent of K-10/12 schools, 52 per cent of secondary schools and 98 per cent of early childhood services in Tasmania are now members of the program, including Glen Dhu Primary School.
Glen Dhu teacher Ryan Walker said SunSmart was an incredibly important program for the school.
"What we try and do here with the kids is train them up to make the most of Tasmania's beautiful environment and the sun," Mr Walker said.
"We want to develop those behaviours that will protect them right through their life.
"A bit like wearing a seatbelt in the car, we want the hat and sunscreen to just become an automatic action when they head out into the sun."
Ms Egan said on the occasion of the 25th anniversary, it was important both to remember how far the SunSmart program had come, but also how much more it could achieve.
"We know there is more to do, especially in secondary schools, and we invite all schools to join us as members of the program," she said.
"Together we can reduce skin cancer risk for future generations."
