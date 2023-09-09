The Examiner
Cancer Council commemorates SunSmart's 25th Tassie anniversary

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
September 9 2023 - 12:30pm
Glen Dhu Primary School students George Dare, Ivy Gourlay, Emmi Walke, Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive officer Penny Egan and student George Young. Picture by Declan Durrant
The Cancer Council's national school sun protection program is celebrating 25 years of encouraging Australians to stay vigilant against the most preventable form of cancer.

Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

