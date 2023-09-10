The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian athletes in action across European arenas

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Belgium, France, Serbia, England and The Netherlands have had the privilege of being graced by Tasmanian athletes this week as the state's elite performers compete across Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.