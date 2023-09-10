Belgium, France, Serbia, England and The Netherlands have had the privilege of being graced by Tasmanian athletes this week as the state's elite performers compete across Europe.
In addition to world championships in rowing and triathlon, Tasmanians have been in action in cycling and athletics.
Stewart McSweyn shattered Craig Mottram's 17-year-old Oceania 2000m record at the penultimate Diamond League meet of the year in Brussels.
In a race that saw five national and a world record crushed, King Island's Tokyo Olympic finalist made his first official race over 2000m one to remember when charging across the finish line in 4:48.77.
Slicing off 1.99 seconds off Mottram's record from 2006, McSweyn held his own in the field of 12 to finish third. Norwegian winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen raced away with a new world record of 4:42.13.
In the race for silver, McSweyn, 28, was overtaken in the final moments as Reynold Cheruiyot secured the Kenyan national record in 4:48.14.
To break any national record is a huge honour- Stewart McSweyn
"I'm very happy with the race," McSweyn said.
"I put myself in a good spot and fought hard against a world-class field in the last few laps. To break any national record is a huge honour so I'm very happy with tonight's result and it gives me a lot of confidence leading into the Diamond League final next week in Eugene (USA).
"I also had a few interruptions earlier this year with injury but I stayed the course throughout the season. Even though it was a tough race, it was great to finally get a result that is reflective of the work that I have put in this year.
"I've got one more track race in Eugene for the finals and then I hope I can produce this level of racing again in Latvia at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in the 5k."
Tasmanian Cameron Wurf line up for his fifth Ironman World Championship in the French Riviera.
The titles in Nice will see the 40-year-old former Olympic rower seeking to improve on his best previous result of fifth in 2019.
He came 11th last year only to test positive to COVID the following day.
"So it just feels great to be normal again and I just can't wait to empty the tank," he said. "It's just a quantum difference to 12 months ago."
Originally hailing from Sandy Bay, Wurf spends the majority of his time in Europe finding a balance between triathlon and professional cycling with INEOS Grenadiers.
"It's a very familiar race. I've actually done the race a couple of times and I've still never won it," he said. "It's a course that should suit me but having said that, I've done it because I've been down here at that time training with the guys and it's just been, oh, you're here you might as well do it while you're here."
Wurf decided to compete last year as the event was on his route home from Austria to his European base in Andorra.
"I had to stop off on the drive anyway," he said. "Then obviously once I'd stopped, the race was only a couple of days away and I couldn't bear not to do it.
"I've spent a lot of time here training, I'm super familiar with the course and super familiar with the conditions. That's another reason I came down a bit earlier because I know just how, you can look at the weather forecast and the humidity and the heat, but it doesn't really tell the story of how it actually feels. So it's been great to do a couple of harder sessions that I wanted to do down here and get a feel for that.
"I guess I feel right at home. Obviously, Australia is always home, but I do spend so much of my life over here and it's a home away for sure.
"I think that everyone's going to use a different tactic to get into the mix but I think at that point then it's just going to come down to who holds it together."
Sunday's race begins with a Mediterranean swim, before one of the most iconic bike courses in world triathlon. Technical and challenging but rewarding in its beauty, it features up to 2400m of elevation. The flat four-lap run course then takes runners up and down the Promenade des Anglais.
The most iconic endurance event in the world will bring together the world's top professional male triathletes for a piece of the US$375,000 prize purse.
"The sport has just taken a quantum leap in depth, but I think the standard at the top end is relatively unchanged," Wurf added.
"The difference is there's just a lot more guys that are also very good, and that just creates much more intense racing and I believe exciting racing."
Wurf's commitments with INEOS have seen him compete in Australia, UAE, Italy, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Germany this year.
His most recent race was the five-stage Renewi Tour in Belgium in which he finished 116th. He has represented several teams at WorldTour level since 2009.
Sarah Hawe achieved Tasmania's best finish of fifth at the rowing world championships in Belgrade.
The women's four crew of Hawe, Western Australian Giorgia Patten and Victoria's Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan clocked a time of 6:48.23 as The Netherlands won in 6:41.82 from Romania (6:43.29), Great Britain (6:44.31) and the US (6:47.39).
The Aussie crew had placed third in their semi-final to reach the A-final.
Hawe, 36, of Huon, had previously won two golds and a silver medal at consecutive world championships in the four.
Tamar's Henry Youl and his men's quad scull crewmates Caleb Antill, Jack Cleary and Dave Bartholot finished fifth in a B-final they needed to win to qualify the boat for Paris.
Having been a member of the men's eight which won two world cup silver medals and a world championship bronze last year, Youl, 27, jumped ship, switching from sweep rowing to sculling
Anneka Reardon, 26, who represents Australian National University but previously rowed with Lindisfarne and Sandy Bay, teamed up with Lucy Coleman, of NSW, to win their lightweight women's double C final in 6:57.16.
North Esk's John Keogh coached Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre to a silver medal in the women's pair.
Two Launceston cyclists have enjoyed top-10 finishes on the European circuit.
Liam Johnston came ninth on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Britain.
Riding for Trinity Racing, the 21-year-old achieved the result on the 171-kilometre seventh stage from Tewkesbury to Gloucester.
He was among a breakaway group of 12 who all recorded the same time of 3:50:53.
Last month, Johnston finished the four-stage Arctic Race of Norway in 11th place.
Dual Olympian Georgia Baker came seventh in the individual time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour in The Netherlands.
Riding for Team Jayco AlUla, the 28-year-old clocked 9:15 over the 7.1km route around Leuven to finish 16 seconds behind the stage winner.
The result had moved Baker up to the top 10 overall but with the last of five stages remaining she sits in 57th position.
