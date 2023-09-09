A team of young beekeepers from Tassie who represented Australia at a recent international event have returned home with a honeypot of accolades and a newfound buzz for their passion.
The Tasmanian team achieved an impressive fifth place overall finish in a field of 30 countries at the annual International Meeting of Young Beekeepers (IMYB) in Slovenia.
The event, which spanned four days, has provided a platform for young beekeeping enthusiasts from around the world to "come together, learn and compete" for the past 12 years.
The Australian team was composed of 16-year-old Reuben Wherrett and 14-year-olds Audrey Long and Lilith Fleming, who are members of the Tasmanian Junior Beekeepers (TJB) organisation.
President of the TJB Anita Long - who is also Audrey's mother - said the teenagers were "put through their paces" in all manner of beekeeping activities from making frames for beehives to problem solving around diseases, like varroa destructors.
"Globally, beekeeping has its similarities but there's differences with flowering and styles of hives," Ms Long said.
"Aside from doing well at the competition portions, the kids learned invaluable skills and met diverse people who were interested in the same things they were."
The team worked alongside beekeepers from around the world, including Slovenia, Ukraine, Israel, and Romania, showcasing the collaborative spirit of the event.
The highlights for the Aussie team was participation in an international team project that involved the creation of nucleus hives - essentially sustainable, new bee colonies - as well as a personal achievement for Reuben , who snared second place in another highly competitive event from a field of 77.
Ms Long said the achievements not only underlined the team's commitment to their craft, but also the importance of nurturing young talent in sustaining beekeeping practices for the future.
"They're an inspiration, I think, to other young beekeepers in not just the state but in Australia," she said.
"We're hoping this will encourage more kids to come and find their passion with beekeeping."
