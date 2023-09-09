Having taken a contested mark 15 metres out on a slight angle, Deloraine's Alex Whitehead prepared herself for the most important kick of the NTFAW division one grand final.
"It just squeezed in! It was mostly relief when it went through," she said.
The kick inched past the left goal-post as the Kangaroos' lead extended to 10 points early in the fourth.
Meander Valley would fight valiantly to haul their way back, but Deloraine would hold on to win 3.6 (24) to 2.3 (15).
While she executed at the crucial moment, it was in fact a virtuoso performance from start to finish from the Victorian assistant coach as she played the role of quarterback to perfection.
"She got tagged early so we took the behind the footy and then just let her control the game from there," Roos coach brad Powe said.
"She was smart enough to always know when to be with the mids and when to drop back."
Powe credited Whitehead's character which allowed her to leave her usual role for the sake of the team.
"She was just super today and just led from the front. She's quietly spoken, but when she speaks, everyone listens," he said.
"Some of the courageous efforts to put her body in the way even though she's not big built, she always competes."
The match started well for Meander Valley as they speared down the centre of the ground for the first goal, with Cleo Cresswell awarded a free-kick at the top of the goal-square which she duly converted.
Deloraine would soon level though. Whitehead - who was awarded the best on ground medal - began the attack with a kick to teammate Danielle Saltmarsh who launched it deep inside their attacking 50.
Lily James then caught her opponent holding the ball before slotting it home from 25m.
The Kangaroos took a one-point lead into the first break and would consolidate in a heavily-contested second term.
Despite large periods of sustained pressure applied by both teams, neither were able to put it on the board.
Sunettes co-coaches Kia Rogers and Charlotte How reflected on their side's scoring struggles.
"Being such a big oval, it took a few more kicks to get (inside 50) and unfortunately Deloraine were able to stop us a bit earlier up the ground," Rogers said.
"As soon as Deloraine intercepted they were ready to be on the move whereas we were probably a little bit more flat-footed and didn't use the ground that we would normally like to," How added.
Holding a four-point lead at the beginning of the second half, Roos leading goal-kicker Phoebe Barnett eventually broke the goal drought as she arced out to her right and nailed it straight through from 25 metres.
The Sunettes seemed to find their spark as they began regaining control in the midfield. How was twice denied magnificent goals, the first was a brilliant last-second tackle from Rebekah Dornauf and the second marked on the goal-line by a Roos 'goalkeeper'.
But the dam wall would break when Rogers delivered in a massive way - collecting the ball on the outside of the contest before her brilliant snap on the run curled inside the post.
The final quarter carried plenty of nerves with it on the ground, but Whitehead's crucial conversion settled them for Deloraine.
The Sunettes kept pushing to try and fight back into the contest, but could only muster a behind as they fell to a second-consecutive grand final loss.
"We just couldn't execute our game-plan and probably didn't make enough changes to combat what Deloraine were doing," How said.
"Full credit to them, but it really hurts coming out here after a loss last year and then not being able to get the job done."
As for Powe, who had won his first grand final since beginning his own football career in 1994: "I've got immense pride in this special group."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.