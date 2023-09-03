Tassie's telly viewers are in for free-to-air changes next month when the channel lineup for local TV networks are reordered to make high-quality versions easier to find.
The state's free-to-air television will undergo a "services upgrade" in early October with the change affecting all five primary channels: ABC, SBS, 7 Tas, WIN and 10 Tas.
The transmission upgrades come from Free TV Australia, the industry body representing the country's free-to-air network, and are part of ongoing work on Tasmania's television service.
Free TV chief executive officer Bridget Fair said from October 5, viewers will be taken directly to the high-definition, rather than the standard-definition, versions of the services.
"These upgrades are intended to improve picture quality and choice of TV services, including a wider range of channels offering the high-definition picture quality that more and more viewers expect," Ms Fair said.
"No one should lose access to the TV services [because of the upgrades]. In fact, the only change most people will notice is that their free local TV services now look and sound even better."
However, Ms Fair did warn that a small number of viewers with old TVs might need to go to a different channel number to keep watching their free local services as the upgrades broadcast with "MPEG-4 digital technology", which some older sets may not be compatible with.
Earlier transmission upgrades from Free TV Australia moved a number of secondary channels (such as 7mate, 9GEM, 10Bold and SBS WorldWatch) to the more efficient MPEG-4, which broadcasts at higher definition.
More information on the upgrades and troubleshooting fixes, as well as new channel numbers for older television sets, can be found at freetv.com.au
