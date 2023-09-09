Victorious Old Scotch coach Sam Lyne quoted late club stalwart Geoff 'Soss' Price after his team won a thrilling reserves grand final against St Pats.
Less than a month after losing their inaugural 'club legend', the Thistles won their first piece of silverware for the season prompting Lyne to say: "Soss always said if you have a good reserve side you have a successful club, so this means a lot to everyone involved."
Old Scotch rode their luck after going behind, survived a spell of four quickfire Saints goals before Alex Saunders kicked the last two to win the game 10.4 (64) to 7.9 (51).
Not known for getting carried away, the laidback Blundstone boot-wearing Lyne couldn't stop smiling after the gripping conclusion.
"It was awesome. We were lucky to get away with it because they missed a few chances so it was not too good for the heart.
"I thought after the second quarter we got on top and could have finished them off but they came back and we just kept competing. We weren't at our best but we pressurised and created opportunities."
None more so than in the final term when the premiership was in the balance.
With the scores tied at three-quarter time, Saints could only add five more behinds while Old Scotch kicked three straight as best-on-ground Tom Allison put them ahead before Alex Saunders stayed cool at the death to take the margin beyond a goal and then seal victory with the last kick of a pulsating game.
St Pats had raced away early but were soon ruing missed opportunities. Philip Hazzlewood and Tom Everett gave them a deserved advantage but they struggled to add to it and the Thistles took advantage.
Having barely visited their forward 50 for most of the opening quarter, Old Scotch hit the scoreboard through Ryan Sherriff and Ricky Evans either side of the first break before Sherriff and Daniel Ellis extended their lead.
It was not too good for the heart- Sam Lyne
Despite a one-sided second term, Alex Russell cashed in on some defensive uncertainty to keep the Saints in it at the main break.
Reliable marksmen George Walker and Christian Mulder gave the Thistles a commanding lead before three more goals from captain Everett and one from Drew Clark put the Saints back on course for a 12th premiership from 24 grand finals having only missed finals once in 27 years.
St Pats had won the minor premiership remaining undefeated. Old Scotch finished third but beat OLs and St Pats in the finals to extend their winning streak to seven games. St Pats rebounded from that loss to see off OLs in the prelim.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.