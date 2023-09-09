The Tassie Devils boys are heading for the Coates Talent League preliminary final after coming from behind to beat Gippsland 9.8.(62) to 5.15 (45).
In a fluctuating game at Highgate Recreation Reserve, Craigieburn, the minor premiers were wasteful early doors with just a James Leake goal to show for their first-quarter efforts as Power led by 10 points.
Jack Callinan came to the party in the second term, kicking two opportunistic goals as Arie Schoenmaker upped his disposals, but the lead stretched out to 13.
Gippsland could only add three more behinds in the third quarter as two huge goals from Lenny Douglas and one from Schoenmaker reduced the deficit to just two points at the final break.
Having managed just five goals in three-quarters, the Devils added another four in the last to storm home by 17 points.
Jeromey Webberley's side have proved adept at winning from behind this season and, even without the influential and highly-rated Colby McKercher, did it again in the finals.
Leake and Douglas finished on three goals each as the Power were limited to five individual goal-kickers.
The Tassie Devils girls will bring finals action to Launceston on Sunday when UTAS Stadium hosts the seventh-placegetters' match against fourth-placed Geelong Falcons at 11.45am.
