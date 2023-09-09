The big guns of South Hobart and Devonport claimed the major accolades although there were a few surprises in Football Tasmania's end-of-season awards.
Having dominated the Women's Super League goal-scoring and claimed its golden boot (with 33 goals), Devonport's Jaz White was also awarded the competition's best and fairest.
However, her Strikers clubmate Roberto Garrido was denied the same double in NPL Tasmania.
The prolific hitman claimed the golden boot (with 27 goals), players' player and media award but South Hobart's midfield engine room Nick Morton, who also bagged 21 goals, was awarded the best and fairest.
Glenorchy Knights took out the trifecta of golden glove (Jackson Gardner), coach of the year (Jamie Sherman) and rising star (Rowan Pitt).
On a day when she scored a 90th-minute match-winner to complete an unbeaten season, Pishon Choi won the WSL players' player and media award while her South Hobart teammate Jenna Farrow won the golden glove.
Launceston's Elliana Beeston was recognised as the WSL referee of the year as Brenton Kopra won the NPL equivalent.
Champions South Hobart dominated the under-21 awards, highly-rated youngster Danny Arnaiz claiming the best and fairest, golden boot and players' player while Geoff Brown was coach of the year.
A remarkable day of NPL Tasmania action saw Launceston United and Riverside both lead but lose in games featuring 19 goals while Launceston City recorded the best result with a 1-1 draw at South Hobart.
A mistake by keeper Lachie Clark allowed Nick Morton to give the hosts an early lead and take his season's tally to 21 goals in as many games but City recovered to produce one of their best performances of the season.
With Joel Stone pulling the strings in the middle, they equalised on 22 minutes as Mason Smith neatly finished off the midfielder's quickly-taken free-kick.
Not even City old boy Jaden Fidra - whose dribl profile pic still shows him in black and white stripes - could force another breakthrough as City held on for their third draw of the season.
United completed a winless campaign with a crazy 8-4 loss at Kingborough despite leading 2-0 after six minutes.
Joel Digney and Aidan Rigby's early goals were soon wiped out as the Lions took a 4-2 lead into the break before a couple of stunning goals at the start of the second half had it all square.
Jaiden Mercure unleashed a superb strike from outside the box before fellow import David Owusu demonstrated delightful skill to finish off the equaliser.
However, the Lions had the last roar with four more goals, Ahmad Othman finishing with a hat-trick and former City striker Noah Mies a couple - one from the penalty spot - as Keenan Douce, Alfred Hess and Declan Taylor completed the rout.
Riverside twice led Clarence but the Zebras eventually galloped home 5-2.
Henry Cook invited Nick Pechenyi to his first Olympic goal and scored the second himself from an Andre Chamusca cross but Sam Tooze, Curtis Miley and Xuan Cappellino had Clarence ahead before sub Cade Smith's late double saw them home.
Goals from Luke Bennett and Nick Lanau-Atkinson saw champions Devonport complete a remarkable campaign with their 18th win, 2-0 at Glenorchy who lost second spot in the process as South Hobart moved above them on goal difference.
The three Launceston teams end the season in the bottom three positions as City's point at Darcy Street was not enough to move them up to fifth.
Launceston United came from three goals down to draw 3-3 at Kingborough.
Joe Ojwiya, Tristen Galt and a Ben Findlay own goal had the hosts in control before Evan Gregson, Joel Kisabo and Abdel Abdelrasoul struck in the last half hour.
Riverside went one better with a 4-3 win at Clarence. Jaymee Filep (two), Satsuki Ito and Will Coert scored for Olympic as Haidar Alnasser (two) and Finley Palmer netted for the hosts.
Launceston City narrowly missed out in another high-scoring game, going down 3-2 at South Hobart.
Goals from Danny Arnaiz and Umberto Tucceri were equalled by City's Toby Anderson and Diesel Murfet before Arnaiz bagged a stoppage-time winner.
Devonport out-scored everyone in the league with a 7-2 win at Glenorchy.
Launceston United finished their Women's Super League campaign by showing how good they can be with a 5-1 win at Kingborough.
Lucy Smith was involved in United's first four goals, converting the first from a Dani Gunton cross.
Roles were reversed for Gunton's opener immediately after the break before Smith's corner went straight in. Another Smith assist gave Gunton her second with Angel Ikeda heading in the fifth from Maddie Lohse's corner. Cara Lashmar replied for Kingborough.
South Hobart completed an unbeaten double-winning campaign with a 1-0 win over Devonport courtesy of a last-minute winner from their perennial saviour Pishon Choi.
South dropped points in just three games, winning the other 18, and also won every game in the statewide cup.
Meanwhile bottom-placed Taroona finished on a high with the same 1-0 scoreline against Clarence, Jessie Williams with the goal.
Burnie completed a double over Riverside, winning 6-0 in both men's and women's Northern Championship competitions.
There was more North-West success for Launceston City's women who returned home from Somerset with a 2-0 win.
City's men lost 1-0 to a James Nettleton goal.
Launceston United also faced a long journey home from Ulverstone.
Laura Fulton claimed some consolation in a 6-1 loss for the women while the men lost 8-0.
Northern Rangers had already completed their fixtures in both competitions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.