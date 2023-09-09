The Examinersport
Devonport Strikers add silverware to goals

By Rob Shaw
September 9 2023 - 11:00pm
The big guns of South Hobart and Devonport claimed the major accolades although there were a few surprises in Football Tasmania's end-of-season awards.

