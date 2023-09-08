Revered Australian songwriter Nathan Cavaleri will bring his national tour to Tasmania in October, after releasing his second record Miracles in June.
Compared to the blues soaked roots of his freshman album Demons, Miracles goes beyond Cavaleri's trademark creative leanings and dives into alternative rock, psych blues, surf rock melodics and funk.
"The most common feedback I've gotten is that it's a bit unexpected," Cavaleri said.
"I think a lot of people probably assume that I'm going to come out with a blues album like I did when I was a kid and that was always going to be a risk, putting out an album like Miracles.
"But it's something I wanted to just stay true with how I felt and how I expressed myself."
Cavaleri is no stranger to the stage, picking up the guitar at three years old and crossing off his first gig at the age of six.
After a leukaemia diagnosis at age six, Australian rock royalty among the likes of Diesel and Jimmy Barnes invited him to the stage, leading to Cavaleri touring globally alongside Etta James and BB King while still receiving treatment.
"I've had a bit of a history with mental health instability," Cavaleri said.
"I was probably more anxious about releasing Demons, which was the first album I created on the other side of those those experiences, because I just wasn't 100 per cent confident in my ability to handle what may come."
He said Miracles was about "surrender and leaping."
"It's definitely a moment of of acceptance, Paul Kelly and I always talk about this because it transformed the whole experience of releasing... he said all you can do is your best."
"You create a song or an album and once you put it out there, the songs will do what they're supposed to do.
"And I love that because I used to think that I could actually control things that I have no control over, so it was kind of a big exhale moment."
He said both records acted as a reflection of what was going on in his life at the time.
"I can hear the courage in Miracles, it's definitely a lot more outward... Demons was probably a little bit more introverted, but in order to be that outward, it took it took a lot of digging," he said.
Stepping away from the familiarity of the blues, Cavaleri said the creative process for Miracles was an act of self expression.
"I was at that point which was like well, everybody's going to hear this; what do I feel like playing today?" he said.
"I got back to creating in a very similar sort of way to how I did when I was a kid because when I was a kid, I wasn't caring about whether radio were going to play it or how many people would like it... I was playing because it was fun.
"I was surprised where that took me stylistically, each song called for something different."
Cavaleri said Tassie audiences could expect a storytelling element to his show.
"I kind of string all those songs together with stories about my past growing up on the on the road, or what I learnt from amazing artists that I've got to work with," he said.
"There's a lot of light and shade in the show and it seems to be resonating."
Nathan Cavaleri plays the Royal Oak in Launceston on October 20, with tickets available online through his website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.