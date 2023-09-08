The Examiner
Nathan Cavaleri brings Miracles to Launceston in October at Royal Oak

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated September 9 2023 - 11:43am, first published September 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Nathan Cavaleri brings his new record Miracles to Launceston in October. Picture supplied
Revered Australian songwriter Nathan Cavaleri will bring his national tour to Tasmania in October, after releasing his second record Miracles in June.

