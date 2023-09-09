I am betting that Premier Jeremy Rockliff will call a snap election at some stage, maybe early next year.
He will not serve out the current four-year term due to expire in May, 2025, because going early is common sense in the current climate.
I thought he might hang on but now I believe he won't wait.
Governments only ever call elections when they think they can win. The planets are lining up for a pre-emptive strike.
State Labor governments across the nation are riding high, not because they are governing superbly but because the conservative opposition party in each state is hopeless and unelectable.
The situation is in reverse here.
The Libs have been successful in government not necessarily by their own measure, but because the Labor Party under Bec White is hopeless and unelectable.
At the 2021 election Labor won only nine seats with 28.2 per cent of the vote.
Since then the polls show support never getting above 32 per cent.
Bec White has lost two elections.
She has not been able to lift her party's vote.
Labor is currently a eunuch of a party because it is under Federal ALP national executive control, such is the party so moribund as a competitor.
Few people believe the party can become competitive while it has failed to resolve the schism between White and her nemesis David O'Byrne.
She is only leader because O'Byrne lost the leadership over an old and inappropriate infatuation with a junior staffer.
He continues to command support within the party and retains his membership even though White banished him to crossbench.
So he sits there like a king in exile and they seem incapable of resolving it.
He is to Bec White what the rebel Liberals, John Tucker and Lara Alexander are to Jeremy Rockliff.
The rebels drove Rockliff into minority government.
He cannot allow this humiliation to fester.
The longer he leaves it the stronger they will get and the weaker he will look.
Bec White seems like an honest broker but she is a serial loser.
She quit the leadership after the last election and is only still there because O'Byrne's previous peccadillos caught up with him.
Given the Liberals' dramas with the rebels you would think Labor would be riding high and ready to govern but they are not.
White's preparation for government is almost out of time.
She only has 18 months to climb a formidable series of mountains.
Rockliff could ambush her at any time.
His predecessor and COVID hero Peter Gutwein went a year early and hardly suffered an electoral backlash.
In fact the state of play is quite damning on White's team, given that Tasmania is traditionally a Labor state. The Libs have only been in power for about 25 of the past 90 years.
A return to power for Labor should be there for the taking.
Instead of a confidence and excitement in Labor ranks like the party's federal victory last year, all we get locally is a broken record of Labor MPs demanding more detail and greater transparency.
That's their response to most actions by the government.
Of course there should be greater transparency and more detail.
It's what is costing the Yes campaign so dearly in the Voice referendum, so it is a legitimate demand, but please, not day after day.
In the leader up to the 1998 election Labor Opposition Leader Jim Bacon gave a series of headland speeches and presentations in order to give Tasmanians an insight into what he would do in government.
Bacon was a class act with oodles of charisma so these speeches gained traction, against a minority Liberal government led by Tony Rundle.
Bacon put it all out there for the Libs to poach if they wished to, but amid the uncertainty of minority government the speeches resonated with voters long before the 1998 election and gave Labor a head start when Rundle called the election.
The difference then was that Bacon led a class team.
He and his deputy Paul Lennon were veteran union officials with a huge insight into what voters wanted.
Bacon's treasury spokesman David Crean was streets ahead of the Libs on budget and economic issues. They looked well prepared for government and highly electable.
With another Liberal minority government you might expect Labor to be poised for victory after almost a decade of Liberal rule, but Labor is just not cutting it.
After the 1979 election when Labor Premier Doug Lowe trounced the hapless and hopeless Libs yet again, commentators wondered, quote reasonably, whether the Libs had become accustomed to the lazy life of opposition.
I am wondering whether the current bunch of Labor MPs are suffering from the same affliction.
Is government a bridge too far for them?
Maybe it's time for the party's national executive to ask the same question.
