The Ravenswood Heights Primary School community were given the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday as the 2023 AFL Premiership Cup Tour visited the suburb.
Arriving on Tasmanian shores for the first time following their successful licence bid earlier this year, the tour has visited sporting clubs, schools and iconic landmarks around the state - with the cup scaling both Mt Wellington and Cradle Mountain.
Ravenswood Heights principal Jason Gunn and his students were over the moon to have the cup visit the school.
"We've said to our staff and our students that this is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that to happen at your school is really exciting," he said.
"I've got over 60-year-old staff who were just over the moon to be able to see it and then we've got our prep kids, so being able to see both ends of the spectrum of age and AFL interest is really exciting for our whole community.
"I know there's some parents here that were nearly in tears about the thought that their child would be able to touch the 2023 AFL premiership cup and that doesn't get to happen every day."
The tour came at a perfect time for the school, playing Waverley Primary in their annual match-up for the Faraday Cup, with students from the opposing school sticking around for pictures with the cup as well.
The match, played within the Launceston State Schools Sports Association's grade 5-6 roster, was won by the home team.
"We were lucky enough to come away with a win today but that's just a really nice way for both communities, Ravenswood and Waverley, to be able to come together and fight for that valued cup and have both of our schools represented," Gunn said.
"To be able to have a number of our kids come and watch and support their older brothers and sisters playing and then be able to have the AFL cup here at the same time - it's just a unique, awesome experience.
"Watching their older brothers and sisters is a really nice thing for them to aspire to."
The tour continues on Saturday, visiting Launceston Toyota's Kings Meadows showroom alongside special guest Richmond co-captain Toby Nankervis.
The cup will be there from 9am-10am before going to the NTFA division one grand finals at UTAS Stadium from 11am to 3pm.
