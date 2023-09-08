The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bonham: nobody wants early election, but miscalculation possible

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated September 8 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett. File photo
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett. File photo

There is a risk that the present standoff over Energy Minister Guy Barnett and Marinus link could escalate into a destabilising vote of no confidence in the government, according to a leading political analyst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.