There is a risk that the present standoff over Energy Minister Guy Barnett and Marinus link could escalate into a destabilising vote of no confidence in the government, according to a leading political analyst.
Political expert Dr Kevin Bonham said some government opponents have already indicated they might further target Mr Barnett if he does not adhere to parliament's wishes.
"If [Mr Barnett] continues down this line of not doing what the Parliament wants, then they may move on to things like a no confidence motion, and then things could get very messy," Dr Bonham said.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff on Thursday warned that if Mr Barnett did not change his behaviour, he could might be the subject of a motion of no-confidence in the future.
"I think that that might potentially be where things end up, but on the other hand the government will try to avoid that," Dr Bonham said.
None of the parties or independents wanted an early election, he said.
But he said the government and its opponents were engaged in a "game of chicken", and a miscalculation could lead to an early election, although he admitted that the chance was low.
"But also, quite often when the House has no confidence in a minister, what ends up happening is he ends up being replaced."
Mr Barnett was referred to the House of Assembly's Privileges and Conduct Committee on Thursday, after he refused an order of Parliament to disclose cost information for the multi-billion dollar Marinus Link Bass Strait power interconnector project.
He said disclosing the information when requested last month could have put a live tender process being carried out by the Marinus Link company into jeopardy.
The Privileges and Conduct Committee is Parliament's disciplinary panel, used to investigate and punish members for misconduct or breaches of parliamentary rules.
Lyons MHA John Tucker, who voted for the motion against Mr Barnett, said the action against Mr Barnett was "nothing personal".
"This has been going on for a little while where the government has been very difficult to get information out of and [has not] followed the orders of Parliament," he said.
"We have a Westminster system of Parliament, and when they give an order to a minister or the Premier, they need to deliver what's been asked."
He said he thought the scenario of a miscalculation leading to an early election described by Mr Bonham was low.
"I think that yesterday, the government got a fairly big shot across the bow," he said.
He said nobody really wanted an early election, and that he and Ms Lara Alexander had agreed to support the government in no-confidence motions.
Asked whether anything would change his mind about continuing that support to the government, Mr Tucker said: "You never say never".
"I think this was about negotiation and talking. But if Kevin Bonham's right, they [the government] will force an early election. And if I am right, I would imagine that it's going to change direction," he said.
Dr Bonham said the Committee would take its time dealing with Mr Barnett, but the threat of more instability and delays to the government's legislative agenda remained.
Yesterday, Attorney-General Elise Archer said the day spent debating Labor's censure of Mr Barnett had delayed work on important bills, such as an amendment to workplace compensation laws that would expanded the list of illnesses that firefighters can receive compensation for.
