Tasmania Zoo will be hosting a number of talks around wildlife conservation this weekend, in light of national threatened species day which was September 7.
Saturday and Sunday will also offer 20 per cent off entry, and include special keeper talks on some of their species including giraffes, Tasmanian devils, Sumatran tigers and cheetahs.
The zoo cares for over 100 different species, 26 of which are threatened with extinction.
Zookeeper Riley Lowe said the majority of their species were part of managed breeding programs.
"They're managed either within Australasia, or they're managed globally," Mr Lowe said.
"Some of them are things like our exotic animals, but also the Tassie devil as well... at any given stage, we'll have between 40 and 50 devils on site.
He said zoos' purposes have changed over the years.
"Not only do you want to have somewhere that's recreational for people to come and see the animals, but also increased focus on endangered species and you will see that across all zoos in Australia," he said.
"As a region in Australasia, we're all focusing on managing species that need the help in the wild as opposed to just having stuff here for people to look at."
Mr Lowe said allocation and cost were some of the biggest challenges in zoo conservation.
"It's a lot of logistics and a big cost to be moving all these species around every year or so, we're swapping out devils with other zoos and bringing in gibbons from France and the US to add better genetics to the program here in Australia," Mr Lowe said.
"I guess being where we are, we're a bit isolated but we still have to do our bit."
