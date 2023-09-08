Launceston's residents are spoilt for choice when it comes to Japanese food which has significant presence for such a small city.
There are fusion dining experiences, quick and affordable student places as well as couple of "train delivery" style eateries.
We asked Examiner photographer and Japan aficionado, Rod Thompson about Launceston's Japanese restaurants and food scene.
"I would agree there are a lot of Japanese restaurants for a city this size and there are a lot more than only ten years ago," Rod says.
For most of his life in Launceston, Italian, Greek or Thai were common in the city's food scene, Rod said, and the shift to Japanese "seems recent and a good change."
"It seemed to coincide with our own discovery of Japan, but that may be because we noticed it more."
Rod and his wife Meg have visited Japan seven times in five years.
"Before travelling to Japan, we rarely ate Japanese food, thinking it was all Sushi or similar, but on travelling there we realise it is much more varied and very much to our tastes," he said.
Most of the food they enjoyed on their trips was "far from exotic" and much the same as what the locals ate.
"The old adage "follow the suits" worked most often, a little Ramen bar near Shibuya a particularly memorable experience," he said.
"Our other piece of advice would be to be careful of all things green. It may be mint, matcha or wasabi and sometimes not the one you would assume."
After the pandemic, the local restaurants in Launceston became their much needed "Japan hit."
So what are some of the other Japanese spots you should try out in Launceston?
Pachinko
Pachinko is a small, highly rated, modern Asian restaurant in Quadrant Mall. Reviewers tout its friendly service and beautifully presented dishes. Pachinko says it changes its menu with the availability of ingredients.You can also go for a "feed me" option, where you get a banquet of 6-8 savoury dishes.
Kosaten on Charles Street
Rod lists Kosaten as his and his wife's current favourite. It's "authentically flavoured from a street food style and in its serving style," he said.
"The iPad ordering, auto-train delivery is very Japanese. My favourites are the Diced Pork, Volcano Sushi Roll or cold beans in sesame. Meg particularly likes the Karaage or Teriyaki chicken also." Other reviewers also love the "train delivery" service and list their favourites as the pumpkin agedashi tofu and the matcha tiramisu.
Hokkaido
Hokkaido is located on Brisbane Street mall and is generally swarming with customers at lunchtime. It's a got a quick takeaway service at the front where you can get your usual sushi hand rolls, nigri and inari to go. At the back is a similar iPad ordering train delivery system as Kosaten.
Sushi Plus on Charles
Another lunchtime favourite, this place is also full in the afternoons with people wanting a quick meal. As the name suggests, it has plenty of sushi options but their menu also has more substantial fare like rice bowls. There's even a couple of Korean and South-East asian items on the menu.
Gatsu Gatsu
Gatsu Gatsu is usually filled with students and has a simple menu with the standard Japanese fare - katsu, curries, ramen and donburi. Reviewers praise the onsen eggs, ramen broth and gyoza. This Examiner journalist particularly enjoyed the black garlic oil ramen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.