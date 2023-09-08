The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Where to get your Japanese food fix in Launceston

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated September 8 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some friendly food servers in Kyoto market. Picture by Rod Thompson.
Some friendly food servers in Kyoto market. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Launceston's residents are spoilt for choice when it comes to Japanese food which has significant presence for such a small city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.