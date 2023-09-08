The Examiner
Cutting edge cannabis company in Tasmania crowdfunding for shares

By Isabel Bird
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:36am, first published 4:30am
Hempcrete business hoping to expand in Tasmania
A female-led Northern Tasmanian start-up company hoping to supply hemp-based building materials to hundreds of homes into the future is calling for potential investors.

