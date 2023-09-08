St Pats will welcome back Jake Laskey and Ethan Conway as they prepare to face an unbeaten and unchanged Old Scotch outfit in the NTFA division one grand final.
The Saints lost the pair to suspension and injury respectively but Laskey said their inclusions were never in doubt following their final training session.
The playing-coach said his side were raring to go for Saturday.
"It was mentioned on Monday to just soak it all in because obviously you don't get to play in grand finals every year," he said.
"For some blokes, this might be their last game of footy ever, for others they're looking for this to kick-start their career.
"It's different to last year because then we were probably expected to win. This year, it's all on Scotch. We only need to beat them once for the year and if it was Saturday it'd be a dream.
"The pressure is firmly on Scotch."
Thistles coach Brayley Coombes said that despite no changes being made, selection was not an easy process.
"There's some really talented footballers that are missing out as well and at the end of the day, that's obviously why our seniors and reserves have qualified for the grand final," he said.
Led by an elite core of John McKenzie, Fletcher Seymour, Jonty Swallow and Ed Keach, Coombes said his midfield would need to be at their best against the Saints midfield consisting of Jordan Tepper, Jake Carins and Jake Kilby.
"We just need to be up and about early and get the game on our terms. It starts in the midfield and ours is as good as any, arguably the best in the competition and it will be up to them to get it done tomorrow," Coombes said.
Laskey added that he would look to combat their on-ballers' influence.
"They are very good players, we will try to nullify them a bit. But at the same time, we've got to be attacking as well," he said.
"We'll see how the day pans out, but their top-end talent is good, so we'll definitely be looking to put some time into that."
While Old Scotch's 32-point second semi-final win was largely positive for the coach, Coombes admitted he was disappointed at letting St Pats get on scoring runs.
"We were pretty annoyed with some of our lapses in that final, which resulted in multiple goals," he said.
"Without taking too much away from the opposition, that was as much as us probably taking our foot off the gas a little bit and getting a little bit complacent."
Laskey pointed to the Saints' forward line as to having a big role on the large UTAS Stadium ground.
"We do have a lot of big forwards that can play tall and small, which makes it very hard to man up," he said.
While UTAS Stadium presents as something of a contrast from both sides' home decks, the coaches agreed that previous experience on the AFL ground meant they knew how to adapt.
"We'll tweak a few things on the day, but it's a north-south running ground similar to the NTCA. So in regards to general wind conditions and stuff like that, it's very similar to what we train on and play on every second week," Coombes said.
"It's a little bit longer and a bit wider, space is no fear to our side, we've done the work fitness-wise and are really excited for that space."
Laskey added: "We've got to try something different. I don't think the ground favours any side really, it's a ground that no one plays on."
"It's the best ground in Tasmania, so we're just really super eager to get out there."
