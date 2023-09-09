Two unique church buildings in a small Tasmanian town are set for a new chapter.
The hexagonally-shaped Hagley Uniting Church has been listed for sale more seven years since its last official service.
Designed by former Launceston mayor and architect Clarry Pryor, the main church building was erected in the late 1950s.
The adjacent weatherboard church hall dates back about a century earlier.
Humphreys Real Estate's Ben Humphreys said the property had drawn predominantly local interest in its first week and a half on the market.
"Whenever you list anything like a former church or even a former public building, you quite often get enquiry from people who can see it suiting their idea of a redevelopment for a residence, or maybe mixed residential business use," Mr Humphreys said.
"So we've had quite a lot [of enquiry].
"It's in a really nice setting and that's probably piqued the interest of some prospective purchasers as well."
A price guide has not been disclosed for the near 3000 square metre property, which sits on the corner of Meander Valley Road and Hoggs Lane.
The property also takes in a brick toilet block, which could be demolished or used as a storage shed.
The cemetery at the rear boundary of the property will stay in the hands of its existing owners.
Mr Humphreys said the two buildings were positioned closely enough to be connected in a potential renovation.
"I've spoken to a couple of people who've had quite good ideas where they'd use one property as studio working space and convert one into a residence," Mr Humphreys said.
"They're quite close so whether they'd connect or not I don't know, but that would work quite well."
The sale is not part of the Catholic Church redress scheme, which has brought on a spate of recent church sales across Tasmania.
The former St Oswald's Anglican Church in Trevallyn, which dates back to 1894, sold for $1.25 million in 2021.
St Leonards' 1869-built St Peter's Church and rectory fetched $800,000 in 2022, while Ross' St John's Anglican Church, also built in 1869, sold for $280,000 in January.
