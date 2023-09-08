For the second consecutive season, South Launceston and Queechy Penguins will do battle in the men's and women's Greater Northern League grand finals.
South Launceston were victorious in last year's deciders and were minor premiers this season, however Queechy's women qualified for the grand final first, courtesy of a 6-0 victory.
Queechy coach Nic Duffy said her side, which made the state club cup final this season, backed themselves during the qualifying final win but knows Saturday's game is going to be a different contest.
"We trusted each other, we trusted the game plan, we worked really hard and I just didn't think we allowed Suns to get into the game at all," she said.
"We worked incredibly hard to make sure that they were under pressure for the whole game so that's one thing that we need to make sure that we do on Saturday.
"We know that they won't play that same game that they did two weeks ago, they will definitely step it up and [South Launceston coach Al McBain] will definitely make some changes."
Conversely, McBain - who coaches both South Launceston outfits - described the result as a "reality check" and a "good thing" going into the grand final.
"It feels like we didn't switch on until half-time and the girls know that and they'll be ready and raring to go from that first whistle and we'll put in a much better performance this week," McBain said.
"We've had a few new faces back in and a few existing faces that have gone elsewhere over the course of the season and I really feel like they've gelled throughout."
His men's side have gone through the season winning each match, scoring 150 goals and only conceding 16 across 17 matches.
"It's probably been statistically one of our best ever, if not the best and I feel like we've really put it to the test to try and challenge ourselves week on week to get better, which meant our trainings have been intense," he said.
"The guys are all very self-motivated too and we keep our goals very specific, so every week we've got different goals, different challenges that we're trying to get past and we try and build every week.
"We've had a bit of a mantra for the last 10 years of being better every week and I feel like we keep striving for that.
"Certainly in the last half of the season, we've really pushed it and had some really big games and some really strong games."
Queechy's side qualified for the grand final after a heart-stopping win against Burnie Baptist, going down to the one-on-one shootouts.
"It was a rollercoaster of emotions, my heart's probably a bit irregular at the moment," coach Jakeb Morris said.
"It was more just digging deep for the boys and just constantly doing the right thing and getting reward for it.
"Those two back-to-back goals we got were just through pure hard work and determination."
Morris identified his side's defence as something that will need to be stronger on Saturday, given South's formidable goal-scoring pedigree.
"We give away a lot of PCs [penalty corners] against them and that's where they score a lot of their goals," he said.
"We need to make better tackles outside the circle, we let them inside of it too easily and they've got some massive firepower up front and down back as well.
"They're a tough team to stop but we've just got to do better defensively and put more goals on the board essentially."
The women's match is at 1pm and the men's is at 3pm at the Northern Hockey Centre in St Leonards.
