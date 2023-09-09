All indications are the Voice to Parliament referendum will fail and the No vote will win. Unfortunately, much of the blame for that rests with our Prime Minister.
I know hindsight is a wonderful gift, and Mr Albanese did not have the benefit of it when he started the ball rolling on granting Indigenous Australians a Voice to Parliament. But, as soon as Peter Dutton indicated he would not support the Yes case, the Prime Minister should have fought fire with fire.
Mr Albanese could have predicted Peter Dutton would want a divisive debate by bringing a negative campaign full of mistruths. Many wonder why the PM ever thought Mr Dutton would play nicely. The federal Liberal Party, with some notable exceptions, are the masters of the negative.
The aim of closing the gap and the Voice is the same. Both share the belief that when Indigenous people have a genuine say in the policies, programs and services that affect them, better outcomes are achieved. How is that a negative? It isn't, but Peter Dutton saw an opportunity to inflict a political hit on his opponent and grabbed it with both hands. Politics has sullied a genuinely positive proposal.
But, suppose the PM had squarely blamed Peter Dutton for the referendum not progressing, accused him of not wanting a better outcome for Indigenous people and exposed his stance as a game of seeking political advantage at the expense of closing the gap on Indigenous disadvantage. In that case, the public may have seen the negative campaign for what it is and not fallen for it. The support for the Voice could have remained high. The PM would have called Mr Dutton's bluff and continued with the referendum once public support was solidified.
Instead, we now have a national slanging match of insults and taunts, with many Indigenous Australians feeling, perhaps with good reason, that most Australians couldn't give two hoots about them.
Peter Dutton and the NO camp want you to think that something will be taken away from non-Indigenous Australians if they vote YES. But the Voice is intended to address the specific concerns of Indigenous Australians without infringing upon the rights of others.
Concerns similar to those raised against the Indigenous Voice were also presented during debates about the Mabo decision, which recognised Indigenous land rights. Those who opposed the Mabo decision tried to scare Australians by saying homeowners could lose their backyards if a native title claim were made. When former PM Kevin Rudd said "sorry," we were told the nation would be waist-deep in lawsuits. Yet, these concerns were untrue, and they did not happen. So, in the case of the Indigenous Voice, there's an opportunity to learn from history. A yes vote won't bring untold harm to non-Indigenous Australians. But this is the case Peter Dutton has put forward, and judging by the letters to the editor I get, it is the case most put forward for voting No.
Public support for the Voice to Parliament was high and at a winnable level directly after the election. There was strong public support for the initiative. The PM is a good man; his heart is in the right place, but sometimes good guys finish last. If the PM took control of the narrative early and fought fire with fire, perhaps we'd have a different outcome. By playing nicely, all that has happened is the proven mistruths of Dutton's no campaign have received a form of legitimacy. This alone is why the No vote will win. And we will be a poorer country for it.
