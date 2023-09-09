Concerns similar to those raised against the Indigenous Voice were also presented during debates about the Mabo decision, which recognised Indigenous land rights. Those who opposed the Mabo decision tried to scare Australians by saying homeowners could lose their backyards if a native title claim were made. When former PM Kevin Rudd said "sorry," we were told the nation would be waist-deep in lawsuits. Yet, these concerns were untrue, and they did not happen. So, in the case of the Indigenous Voice, there's an opportunity to learn from history. A yes vote won't bring untold harm to non-Indigenous Australians. But this is the case Peter Dutton has put forward, and judging by the letters to the editor I get, it is the case most put forward for voting No.