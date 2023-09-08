The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Norwood shooting investigation uncovers 'suspicious device'

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Norwood home is understood to have been deliberately targeted in an attack early Thursday morning. Picture by Craig George
A Norwood home is understood to have been deliberately targeted in an attack early Thursday morning. Picture by Craig George

Police have confirmed they found a "suspicious device" as part of investigations into a shooting incident in Norwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.