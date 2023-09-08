Police have confirmed they found a "suspicious device" as part of investigations into a shooting incident in Norwood.
Multiple shots were fired into the window of a Norwood home shortly after midnight on Thursday in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.
Roads were later closed and neighbours evacuated as police undertook investigations.
Police have assured the incident does not pose a threat to the greater public.
"A suspicious device was located at the scene," a Tasmania Police spokesperson said.
"As a precaution specialist resources were called, and neighbours in the immediate area were evacuated.
"It was quickly determined there was no risk to the public."
Nobody was physically injured in the attack.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
