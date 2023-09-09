"We're just ready to play our hearts out."
Old Launcestonians playing-coach Abbey Green says her group can't wait to play in another grand final.
They have made their fourth NTFAW grand final in a row, defeating Old Scotch 5.4 (34) to 1.2 (8) in the preliminary final at George Town's Blue Gum Park on Saturday.
OLs will now meet Bridgenorth in the premier division decider at UTAS Stadium.
"It's absolutely incredible... and we just know what we need to do," Green said.
"It feels different this year because obviously we went down (to Launceston) last year and the group just feels really connected and united."
Green shared on her thoughts on how the Blues overcame the Thistles.
"We reflected during the week, we knew what we needed to work on from our previous game and we were really excited to go out there and perfect what went wrong last week," she said.
"I feel this week, we executed really well.
"Our team culture was just on another level and the way the girls supported each other is really what got us through."
Assistant coach Jen Guy gave a shoutout to the supporters and the club's culture.
"We had the boys down there supporting us and I think that just lifted us to that next level," she said.
"So hopefully we can get all that support down there next week and we really wanted to do the club proud."
Neither team scored in the first quarter and OLs led by seven points at the main break.
They extended that margin to 13 points by the final change.
Guy, Dana Lester, Carly Farrow, Macenzi Lloyd, Alex Ferguson and Daizi Blundstone were named OLs' best.
Maisie Edwards, Eliza Matthews, Olivia Roney, Alanah Boyack, Chelsea Wynne-Allen and Mimi Brown put in big efforts for Old Scotch.
Taylah Lehman booted two majors while Blundstone, Green and Jessica Jamieson kicked one each.
Roney snagged the Thistles' only goal.
OLs will be looking to turn the tables after falling to Bridgenorth by 14 points in the second semi-final.
