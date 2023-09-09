Stand up and take a bow Zane Brown.
The Rocherlea small-forward has been arguably the player of the NTFA premier finals so far and he was at it again on Saturday at Blue Gum Park.
The 31-year-old was on fire in the third quarter as the Tigers banged on five goals and kept South Launceston to one point.
Rocherlea led by 45 points at the final change before recording a 11.8 (74) to 5.9 (39) preliminary final victory.
It was a windy affair at George Town and Brown, who slotted four goals, showcased his ability to adapt.
Watching from the far wing - opposite the clubrooms - the breeze rushed strongly against your face.
On that side, Brown took a chest mark with an opponent right on his hammer in the forward pocket in the third term.
Running in from the boundary, he read the wind well and it floated through the middle of the big sticks.
He soon gathered in the other forward pocket and snapped it through from 20m with the crowd really enjoying that one.
While Brown was eye-catching, his fellow forwards were having a big impact too.
Brayden Pitcher laid a strong tackle on South Launceston's Tom Foon who had just bravely gathered the ball in front of oncoming Tigers full-forward Josh Holton.
The ball spilled free in the goal square and Rocherlea's Jack Rushton banged it through.
Brown bobbed up again when he took a strong chest mark on the lead, pushed back quickly and hit up Holton.
It was another goal for Rocherlea and Holton wasn't finished.
The man edging close to that 1000 career goals milestone did well to keep his feet when a long ball came in from Pitcher.
He won the one-on-one and kicked a check-side goal from 15m to put the game beyond doubt.
Coach Josh Ponting shed light on the match-winning third quarter when the Tigers had the wind.
He said it came after they did well to outscore South three goals to one when the Bulldogs had the breeze.
"We knew we had them on the backfoot," he said.
"We were probably on the backfoot after the first quarter, considering we only scored a goal with the wind.
"We knew if we did the same thing to them, we'd probably chuck them on the backfoot."
The Tigers managed the conditions better and Ponting provided insight into why that may have been the case.
"We trained for that during the week, we looked at the weather and understood that it was going to be blowy," he said.
"We'd probably didn't really understand maybe which way it was going to blow too much.
"But it generally blows to that bottom end.
"So we had drills set up where we were kicking into the wind and making sure we were controlling the footy a bit more and using those hit-ups.
"And making sure we got a bit of overlap here and there and not just blazing (away) because instead of kicking 50 metres, you can only kick it 35 and it's falling short."
Maher said the Bulldogs played into Rocherlea's hands in the third stanza.
"They got on top of us in the clearances, they got it going forward and put our backs under immense pressure," he said.
"When we did get hold of the footy, we were banging it back down the line and either giving them back the footy or we couldn't create a stoppage."
Maher shared his thoughts on how his team managed the wind.
"It was an awkward wind the way it was going but it's quite similar to what we're used to at South with the wind blowing always to the long jump pit," he said.
"It was always tough but they had to play in those (conditions) as well. So it was just one of those things."
Gun midfielder/forward Grant Holt (corky), who was in doubt during the week, didn't get up for the match.
"We gave Grant until Friday afternoon but he just wasn't right," Maher said.
