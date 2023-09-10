Photographer Paul Scambler went along to the Launceston Silverdome to see the largest caravan and boat show in Tasmania.
The Prospect arena was filled with everything from caravans, boats, camping gear - right down to the financing of the chosen items.
All profits from the Tasmanian Outdoor Boat and Caravan Show are returned to the Tamar Yacht Club for their Junior Sailing, Youth Development and Community Sailing Programs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.