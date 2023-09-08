Meander Valley and Deloraine will both field different line-ups to that of their previous match as the clubs get set for the NTFAW division one grand final.
The Sunettes will make one change: Shannon Crawford returns in the place of Rhiannon James.
Deloraine will be bolstered by two inclusions in Tahlia Powe and Georgie Bowman, while Lily Maxfield and Tannah Parkes have been listed as emergencies.
Meander Valley captain Emma Groves said on Thursday that Westbury was a wash of yellow and red, and Roos coach Brad Powe said it was much the same for Deloraine.
"I'm really excited for the group, it's been and good and the community has got behind it well. There were balloons galore in Deloraine today," he said.
Powe added that he had been striving to find a balance between enjoying the support and focusing on Saturday's match over the past two weeks.
"You enjoy the moment, enjoy being part of it, but it's also getting back to just concentrating on the game," he said.
"We spoke about it in the lead-up over the last couple of weeks about enjoying the moments or staying focused and trying not to get outside the normal, because sometimes you get too ahead of yourself, and you're playing the game in your head.
"These opportunities don't come around very often ... you can play a lot of years without being involved in grand finals so you want to take the opportunity to take the trophy back to the club.
"But if we win or lose I'll be proud of the girls either way and I'm sure the community will be too."
In comparison to the Kangaroos' meteoric rise, the Sunettes have consolidated on last year where they fell short at the final hurdle against an undefeated South Launceston team.
"We understand the feeling of losing a grand final and now the girls are really, really hungry to try and go one better this year," co-coach Charlotte How said.
With fellow co-coach Kia Rogers saying she was "excited to be a part of the grand final atmosphere" following their preliminary final win against George Town, How reiterated that the squad was raring to go.
"Everyone's going to be so excited, it'll be nice to get out there nice and early because we won't be able to sleep in anyway," she said.
Both Powe and How stressed to their team that reaching a grand final was an achievement in itself, with How recounting her message during Meander Valley's last training.
"We've come so far this year with the development of the group, we feel like we've got a really good group that have gelled this season and have developed each and every week," she said.
"So we really just want everyone to enjoy it and have fun. It's not something that many teams get to do, particularly playing two grand finals in a row, so we really just want everyone to work together as a team and hopefully come away with a win together."
The match begins proceedings for the division one grand final day, with the game starting at 9.30am at UTAS Stadium.
