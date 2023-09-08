A Mowbray man who assaulted another prisoner is back in the community after spending more than 100 days behind bars.
Brodie Leigh Challis, 29, appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on September 8 to learn his fate after pleading guilty to 21 offences and spending 108 days in custody.
The offences included two counts of common assault, possessing weapons including a crossbow, possessing about $1300 worth of stolen goods and resisting a police officer.
Challis had also pleaded guilty to unlicensed and drug driving.
The assaults happened on 16 December 2021, when Challis rubbed his body against the back of another male prisoner and poked him in the anal area with a finger.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said although the assault was not considered indecent, it was still a serious violation due to the circumstances.
"This would have been distressing to the victim," Mr Stanton said.
"It is important that assaults in prison are treated firmly by the courts.
"Your conduct undermines the sense of security of people in prison, who are deprived of their liberty."
Mr Stanton said Challis had a "long history" of prior offences, and was sentenced to a "lengthy" term of imprisonment in 2020.
The magistrate said the problems with drugs stemmed from Challis' "difficult, traumatic childhood", and although he had graduated a rehabilitation program in 2018 Challis had relapsed.
"This might raise reservations about your prospects of rehabilitation," Mr Stanton said.
"It is important they are not completely extinguished."
Mr Stanton said three months was an "appropriate penalty" for the assaults, and said he would not vary the sentence to include the full 15 week, three day stay in custody since 23 May.
Instead, Mr Stanton said the balance of time already served would be counted against an additional six month jail sentence for the other offences.
Mr Stanton suspended the balance of this second jail term provided Challis complied with the terms of a drug treatment order which required him to undergo addiction treatment and reside in Mowbray.
Challis was also disqualified from driving for 12 months for the unlicensed and drug driving.
