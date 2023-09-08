The Examiner
Mowbray man free to go after more than 100 days in prison

By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
A man is back in the community after more than 100 days behind bars. File picture

A Mowbray man who assaulted another prisoner is back in the community after spending more than 100 days behind bars.

