Fines or prison? What awaits Guy Barnett at Privileges Committee?

For the crime of disobeying an order of Parliament, Energy Minister Guy Barnett has been sent to parliament's disciplinary authority - the Privileges and Conduct Committee.
It's about the most serious action a politician in Tasmania can face, according to Attorney-General Elise Archer, who labelled the motion a Labor "stunt" that wasted nearly a day of parliament's time.
In the debate over the cost of the Marinus Link Bass Strait power interconnector last month, Labor, Greens and independents passed a motion ordering Mr Barnett to disclose the full costs of the project and associated developments.
He refused.
As a consequence, and even though he had on Tuesday published the information sought, his opponents on Thursday voted to send him to the place parliament sends politicians deemed in need of a ruler over the knuckles.
The Privileges and Conduct Committee has significant powers, including to find Mr Barnett in contempt of parliament, which is punishable with fines of up to $20,000 and imprisonment for two years, or both.
The Parliamentary Privilege Act 1858 gives some truly interesting powers over those found in contempt.
If Mr Barnett is found in contempt and refuses to come quietly, the parliament's sergeant-at-arms is empowered under the 165 year-old law to break down any door in order to seize him.
Also, if he doesn't pay the fine, Parliament has the power to keep him locked up until he does.
He also wouldn't be freed by a writ of habeas corpus - the 800 year-old legal principle giving English common law jurisdictions protection from arbitrary imprisonment.
The 1858 Act specifies that writs of habeas corpus cannot be used to free prisoners imprisoned by parliament.
It's all interesting, but there's little chance of Mr Barnett being sent to the dungeon.
More important is the message sent to the government if he were found to have breached the rules.
He could be given a small fine, or the adverse finding itself might punishment enough.
The chances of an adverse ruling are high, given the numbers on the Privileges and Conduct Committee.
Its membership is:
*House Speaker Mark Shelton (Lib)
*Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson (Lib)
*Leader of the House Elise Archer (Lib)
*Clark MHA Vica Bayley (Grn)
*Clark MHA Ella Haddad (Lab)
*Franklin MHA Dean Winter (Lab)
*Lyons MHA John Tucker (Ind)
Liberal members are equal to Greens and Labor members, and the deciding vote is likely to be the independent, Lyons MHA John Tucker.
On Thursday, Mr Tucker sided with Labor and the Greens in sending Mr Barnett to the committee, wording a strong statement against the government over its refusal to hand over information about Marinus.
He said he was not satisfied with the reasons Mr Barnett gave for withholding the information - that it could put into jeopardy a live tender process at the time.
In a statement he released with fellow independent Lara Alexander after Mr Barnett's referral to the Committee on Thursday, Mr Tucker said the government must learn that it is in minority.
"It is not business as usual; the will of the Parliament will be enforced and that means full disclosure, full transparency, and full accountability," they said in a statement.
The independents stressed that Mr Barnett's referral was not "about having no-confidence in the government".
"It is about clearly setting out that the House has expectations from ministers, regardless of the colour or make up of the government," they said.
"This accountability is expected now and into the future on all legislation it expects to bring to parliament."
Guy Barnett will be punished, but this episode is more about the signal being sent to the government.
John Tucker wants transparency on Marinus.
While he and Lara Alexander hold the balance of power in the House of Assembly, he is likely to get what he wants.
