Saturday's NTFA division one reserves grand final will be a special family affair for a Launceston father-son duo.
Steven and Hudson Kirkby will be the goal umpires for the match between Old Scotch and St Pats, waving the flags in their first grand final together.
"I'm very proud of him, he started three years ago when he was just 11 years old and after watching in the first year, I had to jump on board," Steven said.
"Once I met all of the nice fellas and women here, I had to jump on board."
Despite being just 13 years old, Hudson turned to umpiring after giving up playing due to living with a heart and lung condition known as pulmonary hypertension, which results in high blood pressure in the arteries between the two organs.
"I started umpiring while I was still playing football, then I quit football and continued doing this so I can stay involved with the sport," Hudson said.
"I love being involved, you get to watch a game of football while doing something that you love."
This is Hudson's second open-aged grand final, having done the division one women's decider last year.
He's done several premier division seniors games this season but has mainly found himself in the division one seniors competition.
"It was challenging to get better and it's been challenging to step up from women's to reserves to seniors," Hudson said.
"I just want to keep going as high as I can, with the State League finishing up [in 2024] I mightn't be able to get there but I'm just going to keep going."
As for Steven, he's happy to play the role of proud parent.
"I just want to sit back and watch this guy go as far as he can," he said.
"I'm just there for the social side of it and watch this guy go as far as he can in the league."
The reserves grand final begins at 11.25am on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.