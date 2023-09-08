The state's peak health union believes Southern Cross Care should have been slapped with a larger penalty for years of underpayments to its workers following a recent decision by the Fair Work Ombudsman.
The aged care provider has reached an agreement with the ombudsman to back pay almost $6.9 million to more than 1700 staff who worked at its Launceston, Low Head, Somerset and Hobart between 2015 and 2022.
Back payments will range from between $1 and more than $220,000.
Six workers were underpaid more than $100,000.
Southern Cross Care acting chairwoman Judith Fishlock on Friday issued an apology for the underpayment.
Since finalising the review, we have back paid all current employees and as many former employees we were able to contact their full entitlements, including superannuation and interest," she said.
Health and Community Services Union assistant secretary Lucas Digney said underpayments to staff should not occur in organisations as large as Southern Cross Care.
"What they describe as an administrative error should simply never happen," he said.
"If you're a big enough corporation to employ hundreds of people, you're a big enough corporation to ensure that you're paying correctly."
Mr Digney said penalties for underpayment should be much larger than they are as it was ultimately wage theft.
"There should be personal penalties for executives in our view," he said.
