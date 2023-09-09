Wrong claim on funding for Yes campaign

OUR Federal Government is spending an inordinate amount of taxpayers' dollars on the Yes Vote. In a true democracy the same amount should be spent on the No Vote to maintain a level playing field.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
Editor's note: This claim is wrong. I have had many letters that make this claim. The government has committed $1.5 million to a strictly neutral education campaign to two neutral organisations to raise awareness of the constitution and referendum process, without taking sides in the debate. The federal government has not funded the Yes or No campaigns.
I AM a baby boomer, born and bred in Australia and a member of one of the most privileged generations that has ever lived on this planet. Not all of us are doing well. There are widowed and single females who have never had the privilege of superannuation or owning their own homes who are doing it tough. There are others both male and female who have struggled health and education wise and who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Nonetheless the vast majority of us have landed on our feet with tidy lump sums and super in retirement and a housing assets windfall that makes us much wealthier and healthier than our parents' wildest dreams. If there is any one group who could afford to be both generous and magnanimous it is us. Yet when it comes to the referendum only 24 per cent of those over 55 intend to vote yes (Essential Poll September 2023). At the other end of the generation scale 65 per cent of those aged 18-34 intend to vote yes. The very age group that will inherit our No decision. The very age group of whom many will not realise the dream of home ownership have far bigger hearts than those of us whose lives will not differ in any meaningful way should the Yes vote succeed. Nothing will change for us with one exception. We will be living in a country that is mature enough to embrace a future that includes a history going back 65 thousand years and the humility to listen in a way it has never listened before to our First Nations People.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
OPPOSITION Leader Peter Dutton has shot his political career in the foot saying the Voice referendum won't succeed and that if the Liberals get in at the next Federal election, another referendum would be held. This time the vote would be for First Nation people to be recognised in the Constitution but no Voice committee. Surely he has seen how divisive the current referendum has become and at a huge cost to the Australian taxpayers? The national community would not stand for another referendum run by the Liberals, the current one has been run badly enough by Labor. Mr Dutton ia not reading the mood of the public very well if he thinks he could hold another referendum. However two things have to happen for his wish to come true. First the Voice referendum will fail and he could be right on that part. Secondly the Liberals have to win the next election and they have got Buckley's chance with him as leader.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
PAST premier Jim Bacon announced that football would be in the North and cricket in the South.
Two thirds of Tasmania's population reside in the North. It's fair to assume that two thirds of Tasmania's proposed AFL will also come from the North, as will the supporters.
Where are we taking this Jeremy?
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
WHY can't we get answers about the stadium? What is the real time-frame? As we have already seen the government is dragging its feet in the usual manner but a few things need to be considered.
TasWater reckon that the replacement water treatment plant won't be operational before December 2025 but more likely mid 2026. This means de-commissioning at Mac Point can't start before then. The plant then needs to be demolished and extensive environmental and geological surveys need to be carried out before site preparation can begin. The geological survey will determine the foundation requirements so plans for the stadium can't be done without this info. This means nothing will be done before the end of 2026 and it's meant to be partially completed by the start of 2027. If a Tassie team ever evolves I doubt it'll be playing at Mac Point till 2032, in the meantime we'll be paying penalties!
Ken Terry, Bridport
