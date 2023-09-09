Wrong claim on funding for Yes campaign

I AM a baby boomer, born and bred in Australia and a member of one of the most privileged generations that has ever lived on this planet. Not all of us are doing well. There are widowed and single females who have never had the privilege of superannuation or owning their own homes who are doing it tough. There are others both male and female who have struggled health and education wise and who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Nonetheless the vast majority of us have landed on our feet with tidy lump sums and super in retirement and a housing assets windfall that makes us much wealthier and healthier than our parents' wildest dreams. If there is any one group who could afford to be both generous and magnanimous it is us. Yet when it comes to the referendum only 24 per cent of those over 55 intend to vote yes (Essential Poll September 2023). At the other end of the generation scale 65 per cent of those aged 18-34 intend to vote yes. The very age group that will inherit our No decision. The very age group of whom many will not realise the dream of home ownership have far bigger hearts than those of us whose lives will not differ in any meaningful way should the Yes vote succeed. Nothing will change for us with one exception. We will be living in a country that is mature enough to embrace a future that includes a history going back 65 thousand years and the humility to listen in a way it has never listened before to our First Nations People.

