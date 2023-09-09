The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Wrong claim on funding for Yes campaign

September 9 2023 - 10:30am
OUR Federal Government is spending an inordinate amount of taxpayers' dollars on the Yes Vote. In a true democracy the same amount should be spent on the No Vote to maintain a level playing field.

