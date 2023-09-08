The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Old Scotch, St Pats reserves begin NTFA grand final double-header

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Old Scotch and St Pats are set to engage in the ultimate double-header on Saturday as both senior and reserve teams prepare for their NTFA division one grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.