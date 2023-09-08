Old Scotch and St Pats are set to engage in the ultimate double-header on Saturday as both senior and reserve teams prepare for their NTFA division one grand final.
While their senior teammates have yet to lose a match in 2023, the Thistles' twos had a comparatively modest season as they qualified for the qualifying final in third spot.
Meanwhile the opposite goes for the Saints, with the reserves unbeaten up until finals unlike their ones.
That record ended in the second semi-final though, with the Thistles - who are on an impressive seven-match win-streak - getting the better of their rivals by 14 points.
The Saints have plenty of pedigree to consider themselves a chance still, with Old Scotch's last loss at the hands of the green and yellow.
History is on their side too, St Pats' reserves have only missed finals once in 27 years, having played in 24 grand finals, winning 11 of those.
It was perhaps this reason why captain Tom Everett was confident that his side could get the job done.
"The club culture for the two sides in the grand final is pretty special, I've never been a part of a double (two grand final wins), so that's the aim this weekend," he said.
"We just need to get our hands dirty, be first at the contest. We let Scotch get away to a bit of a start last time so I think the start's important."
Thistles skipper Jacob Reynolds was equally bullish about his side's chances.
"We have a level of depth that we can always rise to the occasion at those important times, especially against quality opposition, we know what we have to do," he said.
"We were relatively consistent all year, but just really turning it on when it was most critical, we managed to do it and now we get to have a crack at the big game."
Reynolds said their win fortnight ago gave the blueprint for their side's tactics at UTAS Stadium.
"We had to make sure that we tried to not let them play their game. We honestly just focused on doing little things right, working hard for each other, communicating, blocking, using our foot-skills really effectively," he said.
"We work on those basics and do those basics well and generally it ends in a good result.
"That's what's got us here, so why not keep doing it?"
The seconds grand final begins at 11.25am on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
