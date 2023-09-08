If you watched the NTFA premier qualifying final between South Launceston and Rocherlea, expect to see many new faces running around in their preliminary final on Saturday.
The teams have changed significantly since South scored a 16-point win at Youngtown Oval a fortnight ago.
Rocherlea utility Dakota Bannister was dominant against Longford last weekend after returning from a foot injury.
He was crucial at clearances and has the potential to be a match-winner on Saturday at George Town's Blue Gum Park.
"He's a big game player and lives for this time of year," Tigers coach Josh Ponting said.
"He only needs a sniff and he can break a game open so we're expecting him to do that again this weekend."
The Tigers haven't named their other recognised ruck Brock Jackson so it looks like they're putting full faith in Bannister to do the job against South's Cody Lowe which appears to be the match-up of the game.
Both are strong, run well, have good skills and are proven goal-kickers.
Bannister has booted 19 majors this year while Lowe has 12.
South Launceston coach Jack Maher knows how dangerous Bannister can be and reflected on his game against Longford.
"They put him in the ruck and he was able to shift the game for them," he said.
"He was able to get hold of the football out of the ruck and take the territory and then they were able to just lock it inside-50."
Strong runners Jack Rushton (knee) and Kaiden Cox-Goodyer (suspension) didn't play in the qualifying final either.
On top of that, full-back Kurt Burling (broken collarbone) has returned from a long stint on the sidelines.
At the very least, these inclusions bring a wealth of experience into the Tigers' line-up that could count for something if the game is tight again.
South have a couple of big omissions with tall-target Kurt Hibbs (suspended) and defender Bowen Pearce (hamstring complaint last week) not in the line-up.
According to Thursday night's teams, medium-sized forward Jack Colgrave is in along with young gun Olly Woodcock-Davis.
Colgrave last played seniors in round 16 but has regularly kicked goals in the reserves with 11 across his past three games.
The Bulldogs only had one multiple goal-kicker last weekend in Matthew Lee so if Colgrave, who has snagged 21 senior goals this year, could help spread the load that would greatly aid South's cause.
Woodcock-Davis, who has been named on the half-back flank, has played Talent League matches this year and last played in South's seniors in round 15.
He has shown strong form in the reserves with appearances in the best in their two finals.
Meanwhile, Lee, who kicked three goals, was a shining light for the Bulldogs in their semi-final loss to Hillwood.
Ponting said he would be one to watch for the Tigers.
"Grant (Holt) went out (injured) and he stepped up," he said.
"He's a medium-sized tall that gets around quite well.
"He's got a good pair of hands. So you definitely have to put some time into those guys. They've got plenty of options forward.
"So you've definitely got to do your homework and make sure you cover them all, not just one of them."
Rocherlea forwards Brayden Pitcher and Zane Brown caused havoc for Longford last weekend with nine majors between them.
Maher said his defenders were keen to bounce back and limit the pair's influence.
"I know (Ben) Hyatt and (Angus) Jefferies got a hold of us a little bit on the weekend but I've spoken to the back line and the blokes who were on those fellas and I know they were a little bit disappointed in their game," he said.
"But one thing they are is pretty resilient. So they're just going to get back up and hopefully do the job on their small forwards this week."
