The Tasmania Devils girls' quarter-final against Geelong Falcons on Sunday has been moved to UTAS Stadium and will start at 11.45am.
The Talent League match was previously scheduled for 11am on Sunday at Shepley Oval in Dandenong.
AFL Tasmania provided a statement which explained why the game had been moved.
"AFL Tasmania is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Tasmania Devils and Wynyard player Samara Whitney," it said.
"Samara was a beloved member of the Wynyard Cats and the Tasmania Devils program, having also represented the NWFL in this year's Women's All Stars Series.
"AFL Tasmania extends its deepest sympathies to Samara's family and friends and members of the Tasmania Devils, Wynyard Football Club and North West Football League communities at this time.
"AFL Tasmania has worked closely with the Coates Talent League to offer comprehensive support across the State for young people in AFL Tasmania programs.
"A response team, including youth mental health experts, has worked closely and consulted with AFL Tasmania and parents to maintain wellbeing support for young players in the Tasmania Devils program this weekend.
"AFL Tasmania would like to thank the Geelong Falcons program for its support and willingness to move this weekend's Coates Talent League Girls fixture to Launceston.
"Tasmania Devils players will wear black armbands during this weekend's girls and boys' matches in memory of Samara."
The teams are in the Country/Tasmania Conference with the rankings assigned based on where they finished on the ladder following the home-and-away season.
The Falcons are ranked second and the Devils are third.
Meanwhile, the Devils boys' will play Gippsland Power at Highgate Recreation Reserve in Craigieburn at 10.30am on Saturday.
The Devils are ranked number one in their Country/Tasmania Conference while the Power are number four.
The two conferences - Country/Tasmania and Metro - will cross over for the preliminary finals.
Rankings for the boys' competition take into account last week's wildcard round results.
Quarter-final rankings:
Boys
Metro Conference: Sandringham Dragons (#1), Eastern Ranges (#2), Oakleigh Chargers (#3) and Northern Knights (#4).
Country/Tasmania Conference: Tasmania Devils (#1), GWV Rebels (#2), Geelong Falcons (#3) and Gippsland Power (#4).
Girls
Metro Conference: Eastern Ranges (#1), Oakleigh Chargers (#2), Calder Cannons (#3) and Northern Knights (#4).
Country/Tasmania Conference: Dandenong Stingrays (#1), Geelong Falcons (#2), Tasmania Devils (#3) and GWV Rebels (#4).
Finals Week 2 - Preliminary Finals
Saturday, September 16 and/or Sunday, September 17
First preliminary final: Highest-ranked Metro quarter-final winner vs lowest-ranked Country/Tas quarter-final winner
Second preliminary final: Highest-ranked Country/Tas quarter-final winner vs lowest-ranked Metro quarter-final winner
Finals Week 3 - Grand Final at IKON Park
Saturday, September 23 (girls) and Sunday, September 24 (boys)
Grand Final: Winner of first preliminary final vs winner of second preliminary final
