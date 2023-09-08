The Examinersport
Tasmania Devils girls' Talent League quarter-final moved to UTAS Stadium

Brian Allen
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
The Tasmania Devils girls' team during their game against Eastern Ranges at UTAS Stadium earlier this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Tasmania Devils girls' quarter-final against Geelong Falcons on Sunday has been moved to UTAS Stadium and will start at 11.45am.

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

