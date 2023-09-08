Councillor Joe Pentridge has accepted a caution over his breach of the City of Launceston code of conduct, voting with other councillors to receive a report from the Local Government Code of Conduct Panel.
The panel found Cr Pentridge did not have a pecuniary - or financial - interest when he voted to approve a development application made by a company linked to Josef Chromy in December 2022.
However, it did find an ongoing Supreme Court case between the pair gave the appearance that Cr Pentridge could be biased against Mr Chromy, and as such should have declared a conflict of interest and recused himself.
The complaint was made by the managing director of JAC Group Dean Cocker, who had notified the council in November of the potential conflict of interest.
Councillor Tim Walker moved the motion to accept the panel's finding, but questioned the council's chief executive officer Michael Stretton over what councillors should do in the case of potential conflicts of interest.
The panel said Mr Stretton had written a letter to Mr Cocker stating he had met with Cr Pentridge in person to discuss the matter, and Cr Walker said he would like more details.
"I do note in the report that is provided as an addendum to our agenda today that advice was given to the councillor in question," he said.
"What was the nature of that advice?"
Mr Stretton said Cr Pentridge was informed of his obligations and that ultimately it was up to him to determine whether he had a conflict of interest, but it was through a letter from then-mayor Danny Gibson.
Cr Walker said as Cr Pentridge had clearly decided he did not have a conflict of interest and supported the development application the complaint seemed "pernicious", but it was a stark reminder to all councillors.
"It actually is a concern for councillors in Tasmania because we are a very connected community," he said.
"I would ask people to reflect upon all the connections that we have whether they be through business dealings, social connections, or whatever it might be, and accept that we are living in a very small community.
"We have all had different experiences with different people, and that should not necessarily be up to a public poll, or a tribunal to decide whether or not there is a perceived or real conflict of interest."
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie agreed it was a timely reminder about conflicts of interest, but said all councillors should recall lessons from the induction process.
"Conflict of interest, from memory, is actually one of the things that we actually spent some time talking about," Cr McKenzie said.
"We're in a position of trust for the community and we need to be thinking about conflicts and potential conflicts of interest."
Cr Pentridge apologised to the council.
