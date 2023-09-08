The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Councillor Joe Pentridge apologises to Launceston council for breach.

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Joe Pentridge has apologised for not declaring a conflict of interest. File pictures
Councillor Joe Pentridge has apologised for not declaring a conflict of interest. File pictures

Councillor Joe Pentridge has accepted a caution over his breach of the City of Launceston code of conduct, voting with other councillors to receive a report from the Local Government Code of Conduct Panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.