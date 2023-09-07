Take a walk back to Launceston 15 years ago with the gallery of photos above.
In the week of September 4 to 10, 2008 Launceston staged a golden reception for Tasmania's Olympians and Kate Hornsey, Stephanie Grant, Kerry Hore, Scott Brennan, Brendan Long were there.
Hairdresser Amanda Gridley put her creative skills to work in her East Launceston salon.
Launceston College's Emma Bartlett and Jessica Langdon were part of a photo exhibition, and Sacred Heart grade 4 pupil Kate Boxhall enjoyed every moment of feeding George, the six month-old Bennetts wallaby.
The Examiner journalist David Woiwod interviewed 100 year old Mrs Williscroft, and then-Premier David Bartlett talked of his vision for Tasmania at the Labor Party's State conference.
Pictures by Michael Lowe, Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Geoff Robson, Scott Gelston, and Neil Richardson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.