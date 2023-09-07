Despite Launceston winning the last three Tasmanian State League premierships, only two players from those sides remain as the Blues face Clarence in the elimination final.
Jake Hinds and Jamieson House are the only ones to have featured in their 2020, 2021 and 2022 triumphs as Brodie Palfreyman, Joe Groenewegen and Jobi Harper all miss through suspension, injury and personal reasons respectively.
Teammates Ryan Tyrrell, Dylan Riley, Jayden Hinds and Bailey Gillow have all played in two of the three.
"I think we probably forget the demographic of our list, we've got 16 players playing in their first senior final, so with that comes youthful enthusiasm," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"The demographic of our list provides that real excitement around the group and we'll go in unchanged from our last game, which gives some really young men an opportunity to play on an AFL venue when you want to be playing.
"The boys have worked particularly hard and we've had some ups and downs but we've had some positive outcomes against Clarence this year and albeit, we are a little bit light on losing Palf and Jobi, we're still optimistic about what we can provide on Saturday."
Thorp used Hinds as an example of a player who has put in impressive performances while most of his fellow three-time premiership teammates have been out of the side.
The playing-assistant coach's showing last week was the highest-rated game by a Northern Tasmanian player in the competition according to Premier Data as he had 42 disposals, 11 clearances, three goals and eight marks.
"Jake has really relished the opportunity to be the man, put the boys on his back and lead by example," he said.
"In years gone by, that's been Jobi Harper and Palf did a tremendous job earlier in the season and now the role goes to someone like Jake Hinds as an example.
"He's really flourished in the last month in particular, just with knowing that his performances go a long way to us winning or losing.
"We're almost certain that Jack Preshaw will tag him this week and I think he can only enhance his reputation by not only leading but leading with someone hanging off his back."
Clarence defeated the Blues in their sole match-up at Bellerive Oval but Launceston won the return battles by 79 and 60 points.
"The formula stacks up for fairly strong contest, being at their home ground balances things up a whisker," Thorp said. "We know their strength is their ball movement, they are very good back-to-front ball movement team, they turn the ball over particularly well, then they move the ball over the ground with good energy and they've got a powerful forward line."
