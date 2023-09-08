Professor says doing well at school is more than results

An education professor says Tasmanian parents should view NAPLAN results as just one measure of school progress and must continue to raise their child's learning with teachers.
Recent NAPLAN results for Tasmania are seen as "devastating" by at least one education advocate, who said that the numbers of children needing extra literacy and numeracy support in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 had increased.
But Education Minster Roger Jaensch stressed that the results showed two-thirds of students were achieving at level or above, while a third required assistance.
"These are not excuses, they are statements of fact from national reporting," Mr Jaensch said.
"There are about 10 to 15 per cent of students who need support across NAPLAN tests, that is above the national average, but taken in context and factored into NAPLAN results, we can see that our students are having comparable outcomes to schools with a similar educational context to Tasmania," he said.
"Comparable to South Australia and Queensland in nearly all tests, our inner regional schools performed better than those states."
University of Tasmania early years professor Iris Duhn said parents were often faced with the question of how much weight should be given to NAPLAN results.
She said the results appeared to offer a reliable gauge of a child's performance, but cautioned that they should be approached by parents and caregivers as one part of the educational journey.
"NAPLAN aims to assess students' proficiency in key subjects. It provides a snapshot of how well a child is performing academically, offering parents and caregivers a benchmark against which to measure their child's skills," Professor Duhn said.
"While NAPLAN may offer some insights into a child's academic strengths and areas for improvement, it's important not to view these results in isolation.
"NAPLAN results cannot replace conversations with teachers or school reports."
Professor Duhn said the results were unable to capture the full spectrum of a child's learning experience.
"NAPLAN results provide one piece of a complex puzzle," she said.
"Every school has its own dynamics, teaching approaches, and learning environments that shape a student's growth.
"NAPLAN's standardized format cannot fully consider these factors.
Instead of relying solely on NAPLAN results, parents are well-advised to consider them in conjunction with other sources of information."
Professor Duhn said engaging with teachers and talking with children about their learning, as well as understanding the curriculum, should all be considered by parents when thinking about school performance.
She said the child's overall wellbeing was also a valuable consideration.
"It's essential for parents and caregivers to recognise that a child's academic learning is not determined by NAPLAN scores, as learning involves much more than being able to sit standardised tests," Professor Duhn said.
